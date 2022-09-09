COVID-19 Vaccines Likely to Become Annual Shots: White House

The new, updated Covid-19 booster shots that target the original strain of the coronavirus and major Omicron subvariants could be available to Kentuckians as early as next week, Gov. Andy Beshear said Wednesday. A representative from the local Jackson County Health Department indicated that the new booster would be available in Jackson County sometime this month. They had to wait until after Labor Day to place the order and were not given a firm date for delivery. However, they felt confident that it will be received with the month. WalGreen's Phramacy in McKee, KY currently has the update booster available now! 

The Food and Drug Administration authorized the updated booster shots from Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech on Wednesday, Aug. 31. They are called bivalent Covid-19 vaccines because they have two major targets.

