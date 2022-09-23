COVID OVER LAST 6 MONTHS

The Cumberland Valley District Health Department provided their COVID-19 case update on Monday. The report covers the period of the week of Saturday, September 10th, to Friday, September 16th, 2022. Jackson County saw 18 confirmed cases with a 7-day incident rate of 35.37. There were also 15 probable cases identified along with 5 hospitalizations. Clay County saw 72 confirmed cases with a 7-day incident rate of 59.58. Clay County had 11 probable cases and 1 hospitalization. Rockcastle County saw 17 confirmed cases with an incident rate of 39.36. There were also 29 probable cases and 2 hospitalizations. 

The next report from the Cumberland Valley District Health Department will be on Septenber 26th, 2022.

