Janet Gabbard, 46, of McKee, KY appeared in District Court on Monday before Judge Allen B. Roberts for an arraignment hearing. Gabbard was arrested on October 24, 2022 by McKee Police Chief Jonathon Sizemore. According to the uniform citation filed by Chief Sizemore, he was dispatched to the Rocky Hill Heights apartments on the day of the arrest in reference to a complaint that Janet Gabbard was trespassing on the property. Sheriff Paul Hays accompanied Chief Sizemore to the scene. When the officers located Gabbard she… “took off running through the complex, yelling and screaming, and tried to enter Apartment 117, at which point a small child at the apartment began to cry and became visibly upset. Ms. Gabbard then tossed her purse to the ground and started walking toward Chief Sizemore. After Chief Sizemore advised Gabbard that she was under arrest, he searched the purse he saw her throw to the ground. The search revealed the purse contained one (1) “clean” needle and one (1) loaded needle (unknown substance), a meth pipe and a small baggie containing a crystal-like substance believed to be methamphetamine.
Gabbard was taken to the Jackson County Detention Center where she was booked and charged with disorderly conduct, 2nd degree; criminal trespassing, 3rd degree; possession of a controlled substance, 1stdegree, 1st offense (methamphetamine), and possession of drug paraphernalia.
