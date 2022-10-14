The Cumberland Valley District Health Department provided their COVID-19 case update on Monday. The report covers the period of the week of Saturday, October 01st, to Friday, October 07th, 2022. Jackson County saw 10 confirmed cases with a 7-day incident rate of 16.08. There were also 5 probable cases identified along with 2 hospitalizations. With sadness, the health department also reported the death of one more individual in Jackson County that was COVID-19 related. The individual in Jackson County was a 57-year-old female. This marks the 84th COVID-19 related death in Jackson County since the pandemic began in the spring of 2020.
Clay County saw 18 confirmed cases with a 7-day incident rate of 15.79. Clay County had 04 probable cases. Rockcastle County saw 7 confirmed cases with an incident rate of 11.98. There were also 7 probable cases.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.