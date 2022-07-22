COVID Rates by County

On Tuesday, the Cumberland Valley District Health Department released their COVID-19 update for their tri-county region for the period covering Saturday, July 09th to Friday, July 15th, 2022. Fortunately, there were no new deaths reported in our area. The CVDHD reported 16 confirmed cases in Jackson County for the period along with 13 additional probable cases. Jackson County had a 7-day incident rate of 31.08. The health department reported 74 confirmed cases for Clay County and 46 new confirmed cases for Rockcastle County. 

State COVID-19 Update

