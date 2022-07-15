On Tuesday, the Cumberland Valley District Health Department released their COVID-19 update for their tri-county region for the period covering Saturday, June 25th to Friday, July 01st, 2022. Fortunately, there were no new deaths reported in our area. The CVDHD reported 17 confirmed cases in Jackson County for the period along with 17 additional probable cases. Jackson County had a 7-day incident rate of 36.33. The health department reported 41 confirmed cases for Clay County and 17 new confirmed cases for Rockcastle County.
CDC Map Shows All but Five of the 120 KY counties are red, indicating a high level of virus transmission.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates that just over two-thirds of Kentucky counties have an elevated risk of coronavirus transmission, with many of them at high risk for more than three weeks in a row.
On the CDC's map of coronavirus transmission, all but five of the 120 counties are red, indicating a high level of virus transmission. The risk map, with orange indicating the highest range, is the one that Kentucky officials say should be used when deciding on what types of precautions to take to protect yourself and others from the disease.
On the risk map, five counties have been yellow for three weeks in a row: Allen, Anderson, Washington, Taylor and Menifee. Two of them have been on this list for five weeks: Lee and Owsley. Other yellow counties on this week's map are Calloway, Hancock, McClean, Ohio, Muhlenberg, Logan, Simpson, Monroe, Hart, Harlan, Larue, Franklin, Spencer, Nelson, Marion, Adair, Russell, Clinton, Wayne, McCreary, Casey, Lincoln, Garrard, Madison, Estill, Rockcastle, Laurel, Knox, Bell, Harlan, Bracken, Bourbon, Montgomery, Elliott, Morgan, Magoffin, and Knott.
In orange counties, state guidelines call for wearing masks in indoor public spaces, limiting in-person gatherings, limiting the size of gatherings, and social distancing.
People in yellow counties who are immunocompromised, or at high risk for severe illness from the virus, should talk to a health-care provider about whether they need to wear a mask or take other precautions, the CDC says.
Kentucky's weekly pandemic report, released on Monday, showed the state had an average of 1,456 new cases a day last week, up 1,368 from the week before. Deaths and hospitalizations remain low, but continue to inch up. The positive-test rate increased to 15.75%, up from 13.36% the prior week.
