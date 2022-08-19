Community Level Map 08/19/2022

On Tuesday, the Cumberland Valley District Health Department released their COVID-19 update for their tri-county region for the period covering Saturday, August 06, 2022 to Friday, August 12, 2022. Fortunately, there were no new deaths reported in our area. The CVDHD reported 38 new confirmed cases in Jackson County for the period along with 39 additional probable cases. Jackson County had a 7-day incident rate of 82.53. The health department reported 111 new confirmed cases for Clay County (Incident Rate = 84.71) and 38 new confirmed cases for Rockcastle County (Incident Rate = 71.88). 

