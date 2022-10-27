Robert Collier

Robert Collier, 31, of London, KY

Robert Collier, 31, of London, KY appeared in District Court on Monday before Judge Henria Bailey-Lewis for a couple of cases filed against him. On October 02, 2022 KSP Trooper S. Townsley received a complaint in reference to an intoxicated male at a residence on KY Hwy 578 in the community of Annville, KY. The caller advised that the male was acting strange and wanted him removed from the property before something happened. When Trooper Townsley arrived and made contact with the male he was standing outside next to his vehicle. Trooper Townsley noted certain odd behaviors such as the fact that the male was not wearing any shoes. In addition, the male was reportedly randomly changing subjects as he was talking to Trooper Townsley and was not able to carry out a coherent conversation. The male was not able to stand still while speaking. Trooper Townsley determined that the male was manifestly under the influence of a substance other than alcohol. The male was identified as Robert Collier of London, KY.

During the investigation, Trooper Townsley asked Collier if he had any illegal drugs on his person and Collier stated “Yes”. When Trooper Townsley asked him what he had Collier stated he had a bag of Meth and a needle. When asked where it was located Collier stated it was in his right jacket pocket. Trooper Townsley opened Collier’s right jacket pocket and removed a syringe and a clear plastic bag tied in a knot. The bag contained a crystal substance that appeared to be Methamphetamine.

Tags

Recommended for you