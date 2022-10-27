Robert Collier, 31, of London, KY appeared in District Court on Monday before Judge Henria Bailey-Lewis for a couple of cases filed against him. On October 02, 2022 KSP Trooper S. Townsley received a complaint in reference to an intoxicated male at a residence on KY Hwy 578 in the community of Annville, KY. The caller advised that the male was acting strange and wanted him removed from the property before something happened. When Trooper Townsley arrived and made contact with the male he was standing outside next to his vehicle. Trooper Townsley noted certain odd behaviors such as the fact that the male was not wearing any shoes. In addition, the male was reportedly randomly changing subjects as he was talking to Trooper Townsley and was not able to carry out a coherent conversation. The male was not able to stand still while speaking. Trooper Townsley determined that the male was manifestly under the influence of a substance other than alcohol. The male was identified as Robert Collier of London, KY.
During the investigation, Trooper Townsley asked Collier if he had any illegal drugs on his person and Collier stated “Yes”. When Trooper Townsley asked him what he had Collier stated he had a bag of Meth and a needle. When asked where it was located Collier stated it was in his right jacket pocket. Trooper Townsley opened Collier’s right jacket pocket and removed a syringe and a clear plastic bag tied in a knot. The bag contained a crystal substance that appeared to be Methamphetamine.
Collier was placed under arrest and taken to the Jackson County Detention Center where he was charged with possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); drug paraphernalia (buy/possess), and public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol). These charges were assigned to Case #22-F-00098. During the preliminary hearing on Monday, Collier waived the need to have the preliminary hearing to find probable cause and instead simply waived the case on to the Grand Jury. Judge Bailey-Lewis ordered Collier to appear in Circuit Court on December 06, 2022 to answer any possible indictment forthcoming from the grand jury.
In a second case before Judge Bailey-Lewis, Collier entered a “guilty” plea to four charges resulting from an arrest on September 13, 2022. On that day Sheriff-Elect Daniel Isaacs received a complaint from the Jackson County Dispatch about a male that was acting like he was under the influence and dancing and jumping on top of his vehicle in the parking lot of the House’s Market in Annville, KY. Upon Sheriff-Elect Isaacs’ arrival, Collier was observed jumping on the hood of a truck and he was yelling and screaming obscenities. Sheriff-Elect Isaacs told Collier he was under arrest and to get down off the truck. Isaacs grabbed Collier’s right wrist instructed him to place his hands behind his back. At this time Collier started pulling away trying to escape but Isaacs was able to secure the handcuffs. While attempting to place Collier inside Jackson County Constable Steve Gill’s cruiser, Collier continued to resist and resisted complying with orders. After a short struggle Issacs and Gill were able to place Collier inside the cruiser at which time he began trying to kick the rear door glass out. When Isaacs asked what Collier’s name was he replied “Anthony Wilson”. After checking the vehicle with KSP Post 7 it was determined that the individual was Robert Collier. These charges were addressed under Case #22-M-00131.
In court on Monday, Collier entered a “guilty” plea to charges of public intoxication -controlled substance (excludes alcohol), disorderly conduct, 2nd degree, resisting arrest, and giving officer false identifying information. Judge Bailey-Lewis sentenced Collier to 22 days in jail and allowed counting time served (22 days) toward the sentence.
