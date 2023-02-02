John Coyle, 21, of Mount Vernon, KY appeared before Judge Henria Bailey-Lewis in District Court on Monday (January 30, 2023) for arraignment on charges stemming from his arrest by KSP Trooper Scott Townsley last week. According to the uniform citation (#EF92371) filed at the Jackson County Circuit Court Clerk’s Office, while Trooper Townsley was on patrol on US Hwy 421 around 10:18 PM on January 23, 2023 he observed a blue 2007 Ridgeline Honda traveling North on Hwy 421 following a vehicle too close. The vehicle did not have a visible registration plate and also was observed passing a vehicle in a “no passing” zone. Trooper Townsley activated his emergency equipment to conduct a traffic stop; however, the vehicle failed to stop. Trooper Townsley reported that instead of stopping he observed the vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed and driving on the wrong side of the road in the southbound lane. The vehicle traveled into Rockcastle County, KY and then turned onto Burnt Ridge Road. Trooper Townsley reported that the vehicle continued to drive recklessly on the wrong side of the road, travelling on several roads while evading the traffic stop. The vehicle was observed failing to stop at numerous Stop signs and also failed to give a turn signal. Eventually, the vehicle travelled onto Boone Gap Road. The roadway ended and the driver travelled onto a trail in the woods. However, the vehicle could not continue due to the terrain and Trooper Townsley was prevented from travelling the trail as well due to the terrain. The vehicle subsequently travelled backward down the trail and attempted to go around the KSP cruiser before coming to a stop. The operator of the vehicle then placed his hands in the air. The driver was placed in handcuffs and determined to be John Coyle, 21, of Mount Vernon, KY.
After making contact with the driver, Trooper Townsley observed a female passenger sitting in the front passenger seat. Trooper Townsley asked the passenger why Coyle was running and she stated that she did not know. She stated that Coyle simply told her to put her seat belt on and to “hang on”.
