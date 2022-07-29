Daniel and Brittney Muncy

The site-based decision making counsel at Sand Gap Elementary has selected Mr. Daniel Muncy as their next school leader and Superintendent Mike Smith has concurred. Mr. Muncy served as a science teacher the past seven years at Jackson County Middle School where he coached softball, basketball, and founded and sponsored the Colonels of Distinction program.

“I am truly humbled to have the opportunity to serve as principal of this great school!” shared Muncy. “I want to thank Mr. Smith and each member of the council for believe in me and giving me their vote of confidence to serve in this position. It’s a little intimidating following an administrator like Mrs. Barbara Masters. She was an incredible leader, and she leaves very big shoes to fill. This school really flourished under her leadership; I hope to be able to build upon the strong foundation that she leaves behind and insure the continued success of our school.”

