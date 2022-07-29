The site-based decision making counsel at Sand Gap Elementary has selected Mr. Daniel Muncy as their next school leader and Superintendent Mike Smith has concurred. Mr. Muncy served as a science teacher the past seven years at Jackson County Middle School where he coached softball, basketball, and founded and sponsored the Colonels of Distinction program.
“I am truly humbled to have the opportunity to serve as principal of this great school!” shared Muncy. “I want to thank Mr. Smith and each member of the council for believe in me and giving me their vote of confidence to serve in this position. It’s a little intimidating following an administrator like Mrs. Barbara Masters. She was an incredible leader, and she leaves very big shoes to fill. This school really flourished under her leadership; I hope to be able to build upon the strong foundation that she leaves behind and insure the continued success of our school.”
Mr. Muncy continued, “We have a terrific staff here at Sand Gap. They’re a group that I would put up against any school in the state!”
“I believe that the position of principal is about servant leadership. How can I help you? I want to be viewed by our staff as an asset and someone who always goes the extra mile for every child and adult in our building.”
“My goal is for each child that comes through our doors to be successful, not only academically, but in whatever path they choose in their future. I believe that by working together, we can do what is best for each student and serve as an example for other schools to strive to follow.”
Reflecting on his time at the Jackson County Middle School, Mr. Muncy said, “It’s sad to leave the middle school. I made a lot of great friends over the last seven years there, and it’s incredibly difficult to leave my students and players behind. I promise them that I’ll always support them 100%, and I’ll do my best to be in attendance for at least a few of their ball games this season! Whoever is lucky enough to take over the softball team will not only be inheriting an incredibly talented group but just an all around great group of girls! I’m very grateful for my time spent at JCMS, but I’m thrilled to be joining the Tiger family at SGE!”
Mr. Muncy’s first official day as principal was July 25th.
