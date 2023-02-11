Deeds
J Hays Farming, LLC to Scott, Philip, Scott, Traci
Taylor, Tammy L., Cummins, Tammy L., Taylor, William to Kanine Properties, LLC
Witt, Roger, Witt, Jo Ann, Witt, Anthony, Witt, Joy, Powell, Vicki, Powell, John, Baker, Connie, Gabbard, Kathy, Gabbard, Larry, Witt, Michael, Russell, Brenda, Russell, Lonnie to Guenther, Scott
Bingham, Virginia to Ward, Heather, Ward, Travis
Vickers, Brandy, Vickers, Mitchell Shane to Metcalf, Debbie, Vickers, Brandy, Vickers, Mitchell Shane, Metcalf, Jason, Metcalf, Miranda
Francis, Paul to Wylie, James W.
Browning, Delphine, Browning, Victor, King, Tammy, King, James, Harrison, Sandy, Adams, Beverly, Adams, Tim, Baker, Bobby to Isaacs, Danny Lee, Isaacs, Sheila Ann
Cox, Jesse Jr., Cox, Jesslyn to Marcum, Matthew, Marcum, Amanda, Lakes, William Matthew, Lakes, Kala, Lakes, Kayla
Cain, Joshua Travis, Cain, Michelle Nicole to Creech, Louis Bryan
York, Michael Scott, York, Candice to Estrada, Natalie, Estrada, Misael
Miller, Ruby to Miller, Anthony
Skinner, Thomas Ray, Skinner, Melissa to LME Properties, LLC
Isaacs, John, Isaacs, Isaacs, Courtney to Alexander, Brenda Gail
