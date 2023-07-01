Deeds
Blankenship, Lea to Blankenship, Lea
Bowling, James Luther, Bowling, Nancy Sue, Bowling, Ottilie to Yoder, Raymond R., Yoder, Sarah D.
Baker, Marva Sue to Roberts, Kenneth Brian, Baugh, Amber Nicole
Community Trust Bank to Equity Trust Bank, Martin, Falle Ira, Falle, Martin
Lynch, Judy to 1071 KY, LLC
RDCunnagin, LLC to Fowler, Janetta, Fowler, Jacob
Big Ridge Retreats, LLC to Rader, Marvin, Rader, Shirlene, Lamb, Sherry, Rader, Lyle Dean, Rader, Chadrick
Lamb, Sherry, Lamb, Carlos, Rader, Lyle Dean, Rader, Julianne, Rader, Chadrick, Rader, Windi to Rader, Marvin, Rader, Shiirlene, Lamb, Sherry, Rader, Lyle Dean, Rader, Chadrick
Spencer, Kevin, Spencer, Kelly Lynn to Durham, Harold Eugene, Durham, Dreama Lee
Rader, Marvin, Rader, Shirlene to Big Ridge Retreats, LLC
Coyle, Ray to Croucher, Tracy
Daniel Boone Community Action Agency to Robinson, Billy Lynn, McKinney, Viola June
