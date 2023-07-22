Deeds
Hayes, Ronald M., Hayes, Marjorie J. to Osteen, Charly, Osteen, Billy
Hochstetler, Mark, Hochstetler, Melinda Ruth to Schrock, Melvin Ray, Schrock, Mirian H.
Maupin, Christopher Shane, Harris, Debrandia Dean, Maupin, Debrandia Dean, Harris, John D. II, Maupin, Marandia Jean to Maupin, Christopher Shane
Isaacs, Bert, Isaacs, Debbie to Brockman, Linda
Welch, Traci Shane to Angel, Steven Harold
Peters, James Adam Wayne to Peters, Katlyn Elizabeth
Test, Gilbert Anthony Wayne, Test, Leslie Ann to Turbyfill, Lisa Renia
