DEEDS
Parrett, Betty, Parrett, Donnie, Parrett, Leisa to Parrett, Nathan
Dunaway, Jeffery L., Dunaway, Paula to Bailey, Tyler, Bailey, Christora Beth
Deaton, Darrell Lane, Deaton, Debra Carol, Rose, Carla Dawn, Rose, Jonathon Blake to Deaton, Heather Renee
Deaton, Darrell Lane, Deaton Debra Carol to Rose, Carla Dawn, Rose, Jonathon Blake
Bowling, Brenda Gail, Estate, Bowling, Eric, Bowling, Melanie, Bowling, Jason, Bowling, Kendra, Tooley, Lacy, Tooley, Charles Alex, Collins, Tia to Westerfield, Ricky
Garcia, Joann Joraidel Rodriguez, Garcia, Ulises Daniel to Parsons, Dale
Roberts, Judy, Roberts, Dennis to Roberts, Megan R., Mobley, James Austin
Uscila, Joseph E. to Smith, Marnell Dane, Andrews-Smith, Darlene Yvonne
Parsons, Dale to Isaacs, Daniel Henry
Golden Dorothy, Estate of to Marks, Melvin Louis, Jr., Marks, Robert Peter
Foutch, Jessica to Foutch, Gary W.
Talley, Roger D. to Talley, Roger D.
Marks, Melvin, Marks, Joyce to Owsley County Chip Co., LLC
Grace, Michael, Grace, Casey, Coffey, Delmer Jr. to Bryant, Zachary, Bryant, Adrienne Shelby
