Deeds
Barrett, Paul, Barrett, Freda to Hickman, Rhonda
Rosenbarker, Damon, Rosenbarker, Mary Lisa, Rosenbarker, Lisa P to Rosenbarker, Damon, Rosenbarker, Lisa P
Johnston, James to Bowman, Amy Marie, Bowman, Robert Jason
Brooks, Amy, Brooks, Eugene to Day, Mildred Neeley
Parrett, Mitchell Gregory, Parrett, Melissa, Parrett, Mitchell to East Kentucky Power Cooperative, Inc.
Bingham, Billy, Bingham, Diane to Bingham, Carmen J.
Estep, John Stephen, Estep, Jessica Melvina to Gray, Rebecca Savannah
Isaacs, Teresa Lynn, Isaacs, Glenn, Shepherd, Ronald W., Shepherd, Wanda to Baker, Connie
Coffey, Troy Joe, Coffey, Heather to Coffey, Troy
Coffey, Troy to Coffey, Troy Joe, Coffey, Heather
Murray, Debbie to Mills, Michelle, Mills, Bobby
