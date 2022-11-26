Deeds
Hammons, Rhonda, Hammons, Brad to Eversole, Ryan, Eversole, Aaron
Deeds
Carter, Jeffrey, Carter, Kimberly, Surgener, Stephanie Lynn Reece, Surgener, Rusty, Belew, Rosetta, Belew, Walter, Carter, Ashley, Carter, Leslie Garfield, Carter, Cassie Sue to Carter, Leland Leslie
Alcorn, Mark, Alcorn, Jocie to Banks, Danny, Banks, Linda
Citizens Bank, Adkins, Isaac Vernon (the estate), Adkins, Vernon Franklin, Abner, Aimee, Huff, Sarah, Sparks, Kenneth, Portfolio Recovery Associates to Edwards, Robert S., Edwards, Douglas, Edwards, Donald
Adams, Bessie to Adams, Timothy L., Adams, Beverly M.
