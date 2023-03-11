DEEDS
Roberts, Dennis, Roberts, Judy to Saucedo, Ernesto
Sellars, Melissa, Sellars, Lester, Morris, Duane, Morris, Dwayne, Morris, Debbie, Morris, Penny to Kentucky Lodging and Development Company, Inc.
Muncy, Edward, Muncy, Cynthia to Sizemore, Willis, Sizemore, Tammy
Baker, Brenda K., to U.S. Bank National Association
Ward, James Lin to Freeman, Jim
Marks, Robert Pete, Matuscak, Sharyn to CT Stavely Construction, Inc.
Bennett, Angela Sue to Bennett, Angela Sue, Bennett, Teddy Quentin
Williams, Robert to Williams, Gregory, Williams, Angela
Harrison, Gail to Witt, Melissa, Witt Jason
