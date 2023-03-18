Deeds
Wood, Roberta to Gonsalves, Donald
S&L Peters Construction, Inc., Peters, Stephen, Peters, Lynn to TJA Properties, LLC
Gilbert, Norma Lee, Gilbert, Jerry to Boll, Isaac R., Boll, Callie Marie
Phillips, Charles, Phillips, Juanita to Buell, Lawrence Lee, Buell, Georgia Ann
Simpson, Ricky L., Simpson, Beverly A. to Catudal, Joseph A. III, Catudal, Amy J.
Proctor, Iva, Proctor, Neal to Fortenberry, Tracy
Nicholson, Thelma, Gibbs, Arthur to Skinner, Ray, Isaacs, Marvin
Simpson, Ricky L., Simpson, Beverly A. to Smith, Joseph, Smith, Irene
