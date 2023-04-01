Deeds
Gabbard, Melissa G., Gabbard, Jerry M. to Allen Robert, Allen, Samantha
Parsons, Dale to Garcia, Joann Joraidel Rodriguez, Garcia, Ulises Daniel
McQueen, Ruth, McQueen, Layton Jr., McQueen, Leyton Jr., McQueen, Raymond, McQueen, Ginger, McQueen, Dana, McQueen, Heather, McQueen, Caitlin, Dentino, Jenna to McQueen, Marlene, McQueen, Marleen
Vaughn, Lucas Earl, Vaughn, Katie Lynn to Truett, Timothy Dallas, Truett, Lamanda Brooke
Banks, Shawna Jean to Banks, Larry Joseph
Community Trust Bank, Inc. to Ballinger, John Caleb
Baker, Tina, Harrison, Tina, Baker, Joshua to Harrison, Tyler
Gray, Rebecca Savannah, Gray, Stephen to Estep, Debbie, Estep, Johnny
Jackson County Bank, Shaffer, Kimberly to Marks Properties LLC
