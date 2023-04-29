Deeds
Johnson, Hannah, Young, Hannah, Johnson, Tanner to Young, Preston G.
Hignite, Ronnie, Hignite, Jody Lynn to Hignite, Charleigh Lynn, Hignite, Jaaron Robert Hamilton Cooper, Hignite, Kelsey Brianna
Powell, Jonathan Kyle, Powell, Allie to Powell, Keith, Powell, Melanie
Bolin, Larry Wayne to Rose, Imogene
Bolin, Larry Wayne to Rose, Imogene
Bolin, Larry Wayne to Rose, Imogene, Martin, Imogene Rose
Bolin, Larry Wayne to Rose, Imogene
Rose, Jackie Shane, Rose, Johnna to Rose, Jackie Shane, Rose, Johnna
Wright, Doris, Callahan, Doris to Montgomery, Jason
Bowling, Amye to Robinson, Wayne, Robinson, Billie Kathryn
