Deeds
Cain, Jeffery, Cain, Edna Faye to Wilson, Andrew Scott
Sparks, Darrell to Niswonger, Katelyn, Knox, Dan P. Jr.
Madden, Anna Katherine to Madden, Anna Katherine, Thompson, Rhonda, Madden, Jonathan
Robinson, Andrea N., Robinson, Timothy to Shannon, Jake M., Shannon, Tonya M.
Davidson, Arthur Alson to Davidson, Ronald – trustee, Jeanette Davidson Supplemental Needs Trust
Montgomery, Jackie Wayne to Montgomery, Jackie Wayne, Sparks, Cloia M.
Hayes, Tanner, Hayes, Makayla to Moore, Lucas, Moore, Lauren
Rose, Keith, Rose, Judy, Rose, Larry, Rose, Ann, Rose, Randall, Rose, Maxine to Stamper, Farrah B., Sparks, Christopher J.
Circle M. Farms, Inc. to Commonwealth of Kentucky Transportation Cabinet
Fields, Lucy Jane to McQueen, Vanessa Lynn
Todd, Steve, Todd, Pamela, Todd, Carol to Todd, Sherry
Tyra, Cynthia, Medlock, Sarah, Medlock, Roger, Tyra-Overbey, Beverly Karen, Overbey, Dale, Hall, Sara Elizabeth, Tyra, Sara Elizabeth, Hall, Aaron to Medlock, Sarah, Tyra, Cynthia
Tyra, Cynthia, Medlock, Sarah, Medlock, Roger to Martin, Lucas Tanner, Allen, Abbie G.
