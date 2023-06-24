Deeds
General Synod Council of the Reform to Grace Covenant Ministries, Inc
Slone, Amanda Davenport to Davenport, Mary
Wells Fargo Bank, N.A., Tolson, Dwayne M., Tolson, Dwayne to Wells Fargo Bank, N.A.
Citizens Bank to Parish, Andrew M., Parish, Leslee A.
Brockman, Linda to Russell, Jeffrey
Norris, Charles Michael to Durbin, Michael F., Durbin, Lori
Bowlin, Rhonda, Bowlin, Kevin to Williams, Hershel, Williams, Joan
East Kentucky Power Cooperative to Umine, LLC
Umine, LLC to Blockz Holdings LLC
Hanson, Claudine to Apfelstadt, Gary A.
Harrison, Ronald, Harrison, Rodney, Harrison, Melissa Fay to Boggs, Shauna Gail, Boggs, Shane Allen
Rader, Marvin, Rader, Shirlene to Big Ridge Retreats, LLC
