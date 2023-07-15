Deeds
Wheeler, Kenneth to Martin, Stanley Thomas
Reece, Novella to Williams, Gregory, Williams, Angela M.
Holmes, Donald Lee, Jr. to Penny, Douglas
Smith, Thelma, Smith, Howard W. to Kentucky Lodging and Development Company, Inc.
Welborn, Barry Wayne to Nunn, Charles
Calvin M Carpenter Family Trust, Anderson, Lucille Co-Trustee, Anderson, Timothy, Co-Trustee to PSI LKE Properties, LLC
Witt, Kathy to Pierson, Kyle Raydean
Pierson, Sandra to Pierson, Sandra, Pierson, Kyle Raydean
Hensley, Carl, Hensley, Betty to Hensley, Carl Dean, Hensley Alan Craig
Angel, Mary Frances, Lee, Mary Frances to Angel, Carrie Lee, Angel, Christie Lynn
Gilbert, Carl to Gilbert, Jennifer
Mikeworth, Thomas Luke, Mikeworth, Sofya to Adkins, Jared C.
Neeley, Dixie to Thompson, Carl, Inchaustegui-Thompson, Diane J.
Duvall, Carol Starcher, Duvall, Rodney to Creech, Cody, Creech, Jasmine
Edwards, Robert S., Edwards, Bobby, Edwards, Lisa J., Edwards, Douglas, Edwards, Kathleen, Edwards, Orin Donald, Edwards, Donald to Wireman, Kenneth Wayne, Wireman, Joetta
Collet, Don J. to Dugger, Joshyua R., Dugger, Tasha L.
Powell, Mary to Deaton, Nathaneal Loyd, Deaton, Brittany
Isaacs, Aaron, Isaacs, Ashton to Welch, Ashley, Welch, Nicholes Garry
