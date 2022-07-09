Deeds

DEEDS 

Lear, Nolan, Lear, Glenna, Rose, Oneda, and Rose, Wayne to Lear, Leon

Lawrence, Rodney, Lawrence, Jamie to Daly, Carl

Kelley, Connor Marshall, Kelley, Maquilene D. to Hoblit, Marissa A

Eversole, Barbara, Smith, Mike to Smith, Barbara

Wilson, Todd E – Executor of Darrell, Wilson, Darrell E Estate, Wilson, Todd E, Wilson, Cheryl, Wilson, Tracy D, Wilson, Leslie, Breslin, Jeaneane R, Roberts, Jeaneane R, Roberts, Eric to Hays, Joel, Hays, Betty

Mathis, Leslie G to Mathis, David G

Maupin, Nancy Veronda, Rose, Nancy Veronda to Rose, Carl

Hisel, Gordon, Hisel, Stella Faye, Hisel, Faye to Roberts, Michael Andrew, Roberts, Mary Patricia, Smith, Mary Patricia

Marks, Melvin, Marks, Joyce to Owsley County Chip Co., LLC

Toler, Roy M., Toler, Teresa L. to Sidenstricker, Troy James, Sidenstricker, Samantha Brooke

Harris, Elizabeth to Camarillo, Rafael Guerrero

