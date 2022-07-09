DEEDS
Lear, Nolan, Lear, Glenna, Rose, Oneda, and Rose, Wayne to Lear, Leon
Lawrence, Rodney, Lawrence, Jamie to Daly, Carl
Kelley, Connor Marshall, Kelley, Maquilene D. to Hoblit, Marissa A
Eversole, Barbara, Smith, Mike to Smith, Barbara
Wilson, Todd E – Executor of Darrell, Wilson, Darrell E Estate, Wilson, Todd E, Wilson, Cheryl, Wilson, Tracy D, Wilson, Leslie, Breslin, Jeaneane R, Roberts, Jeaneane R, Roberts, Eric to Hays, Joel, Hays, Betty
Mathis, Leslie G to Mathis, David G
Maupin, Nancy Veronda, Rose, Nancy Veronda to Rose, Carl
Hisel, Gordon, Hisel, Stella Faye, Hisel, Faye to Roberts, Michael Andrew, Roberts, Mary Patricia, Smith, Mary Patricia
Marks, Melvin, Marks, Joyce to Owsley County Chip Co., LLC
Toler, Roy M., Toler, Teresa L. to Sidenstricker, Troy James, Sidenstricker, Samantha Brooke
Harris, Elizabeth to Camarillo, Rafael Guerrero
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.