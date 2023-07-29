Deeds
Gilbert, Jennifer to Gilbert, Carl
PSI LKE Properties, LLC to IKERD Development, LLC
Gray Lolita K, Executrix, Gray, Charles L. Estate of, McCowan, Lolita Gray, McCowan, Edward, Felts, Charles D., Felts, Betty to Towery, Cheyanne P.
Chambers, Jimmy to Somontes, Peter, Somontes, Debra Ann
Madden, Joshua, Madden, Josh, Madden, Heather to Belt, Jacob
Ramsey, Edna Sue to Weaver, Mitchell Ray
Rader, Herman Ralph, Jr. to Robinson, Wayne A., Robinson, Billie Kathyrn
Murphy, Rodney Troy, Murphy, Anita, Murphy, Troy to Brumley, Helen, Brumley, Jonathan
Ramsey, Edna to Weaver, Betty
Robinson, Andrea N., Robinson, Timothy to Berry, Brian Keith
Nichols, Nola to Vaughn, Davida, Henson, Ashley, Henson, Jonathan Lee
