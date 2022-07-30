DEEDS
Bates, John, Bates, Connie to Campbell, Peter D., Campbell, Jody I.
Bowling, Breanna to Bowling, Ronald D., Bowling, Edward Lee
Rose, Steven, Rose, Mary Ann to Mahaffey, Ramona
Vaughn, James to Vaughn, Lisa Dawn
Vaughn, Boss to House of Prayer, Boss Vaughn Road LLC, House of Prayer – Boss Vaughn Road LLC
Vaughn, Doug, Vaughn, Betty to Brown, Phillip C.
Flannery, Vesta – Estate of, United States Marshal for Eastern District to Edwards, Doug, Edwards, Donald, Edwards, Robert
Baker, Ronnie F., Baker, Jessie Mae to Gray, Jacob
Eldridge, Paula Kay, Eldridge, Ronald, McIntosh, Krista, Edington, Danielle, Edington, Joshua, McIntosh, Ryan M., McIntosh, Nicole, McClure, Katelyn M., McClure, Billy, Strader, Robert A. III, Strader, Angela, Zellers, Carrie J., Zellers, Timothy to Gudenrath, Cory
Spurlock, Emily, Cornett, Aaron to Spurlock, Blake, Combs, Kayla
Byrd, Bobby to Castle, Asa
McGeorge, Kimberly, McGeorge, Mike, Mathis, Glenna Kaye, Mathis, Dan to Miller, Jacob
Brewer, Sally, Brewer, Terry to Turner, Matthew
