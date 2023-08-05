Deeds
Swarey, Julie Kay to Halter, Abigail Charmaine
Carpenter, Herbert, Carpenter, Krystal to Carpenter, Megan Alivia
Holcomb, Donelia, Vires, Audrey K. to Lakes, Sherry, Lakes, Jeffrey L., Lakes, Jeff
Davis, Rhonda, Davis, Alva to Hardbarger, Charles, Hardbarger, Shannon
Spurlock, Steven Leon, Spurlock, Sharon to Durham, Solomon
Murphy, Clifford, Murphy, Judy to Banks, Matthew, Banks, Audrey
Neace, Kenya to Sams, Carl Dwayne
Sams, Carl Dwayne, Sams, Carl D., Sams, Ammie to Stargazer Homes, LLC
Carevic, Hazel M., Carevic, Joseph R. to Grater, Michael, Grater, Jessica
