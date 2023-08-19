Deeds
Mayer, Brigitte R., Mayer, Mark, Anderson, Natasha, Anderson, William, Abner, James Jr. to Abner, John, Abner, Gilbert
Deeds
Isaacs, Billy Joe, Isaacs, Shirley Jean to Justice, Cory, Justice, Hali
VanWinkle, James Robert to Swenson, Tyler Shaye, Swenson, Preston Lee
Vaughn, Doug, Vaughn, Betty to Crowe, William L.
Ball, Billy Ray, Ball Rhonda to Morris, Anna Rena
Wood, Kimberly Johnson, Wood, Walter, Million, Bonnie Sue, Hayes, Pamela G., Hisel, Darrell, Hisel, Marachita to Thornton, Brandon L., Thornton, Kelsey
Clark, Lisa to Parrett, Ronald
Mullins, George Garrio, Mullins, Hannah Marie to Rowland, Tommy Lee
Mathis, Raymond, Mathis Pauline, Mathis, Dan, Mathis, Glenna Kaye, Nohl, Phyllis, Nohl, Earl, Jennings, Pat, Jennings, Randy to Mathis, Dan, Mathis, Glenna Kaye
Stockton, Chad, Stockton, Alethea to Witt, James
Wilson, Oscar, Hatfield, JoAnn to Commonwealth of Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, Department of Highways
