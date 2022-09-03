Deeds
Bunch, Kathleen, The George W. Davis Living Revocable to Tudor, Karen Sue
Tudor, Karen Sue to Davis, Huey J.
Davis, Huey J to the Davis Family Trust, Davis, Huey J Trustee
Vaughn, Doug, Vaughn, Betty to Pennington, Albert, Pennington, Janie Wolford
Isaacs, Steve, Turner, Marsha to Cornett, Greg
Lunsford, Byron Douglas, Lunsford, Paula to Mathis, David G.
Berry, Brian Keith to Berry, Tiffany L.
Powell, Patty, Powell, Jerry to Cunnigan, Brooklyn
Bowling, Isabelle to Combs, Wendy
Marks Properties, LLC to Cumberland Cooperage, LLC
Marks, Melvin, Marks, Joyce to Cumberland Cooperage, LLC
Bowling, Larry Michael, Bowling, Sara Lee-Ella to Baker, Logan C.
Callahan, Anthony J., Callahan, Tonya R. to Hamstra, Wendy S., Davis, Johnny Wayne
King, Nicholas, King, Kelly Ann to Goosey, Aaron, Goosey, Cassandra R.
Roman Catholic Diocese, Stowe, Rev. John to Roman Catholic Diocese, Stowe, Rev. John
