Deeds
Reed, David, Reed, Cleo to Alexander, Paul T., Alexander, Milissia
Deeds
Alexander, Paul T., Alexander, Milissia to Schrull, Fred, Langellotti, Lisa
Brockman, Darren, Brockman, Denna, McNew, Kandy to Brockman, Linda
Brockman, Darren, Brockman, Denna, to Brockman, Linda
Smith, Douglas, Smith, Douglas – Executor of the Estate, Smith, Patricia, Smith, Donald J., Smith, Jennifer to Bingham, Matthew J., Bingham, Lauren E.
Green, Paul, Green, Madge S. to Schmitt, Evan C., Schmitt, Aubree B.
Brockman, Linda to Brockman, Darren, Brockman, Denna, McNew, Kandy
Wilson, Andrew Scott, Wilson, Tayla Brittney to Rodgerson, Sabranna
Rodgerson, Sabranna, Rodgerson, William Z. to Gabbard, Kendall
