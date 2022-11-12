Deeds
Gibson, Carl Allen to Gibson, Carl Allen, Trustee; Carl A. Gibson revocable Trust
Dickerson, Brenda to Hendershot, James
Hobbs, Delores Jean, Stewart, Gail Janice, Stewart, Robert, Duvall, Carol Ann, Duvall, Rodney, Davidson, Marsha Helen, Davidson, Amos, Hendershot, Melvin Oren, Hendershot, Cora Ellen, Smith, Charlena Kay to Hendershot, James Allen
Hendershot, James Allen to Hendershot, James Allen, Hendershot, Alexander James, Hendershot, Jessica Holly
Kuhns, Andrew A., Kuhns, Fannie A., Yoder, Andrew A., Yoder, Lydiann B. to Hignite, Travis J., Hignite, Kerri
Cantrall, Alicia, Bowman, Chelsea to Bates, John, Bates, Connie
Isaacs, Virginia Mae, Isaacs, Virginia to Vinson, Kevin, Vinson, Shannon
Byrd, Scottie to Gabbard, Anna Mae
Neeley, Richard, Neeley, Tammy Regina to Neeley, Richard, Neeley, Tammy Regina
Power, Aileen to Thomas, Kenneth Edgar III
Seals, Nathan, Seals, Gwendolyn to Martin, Dylan Hunter
Shepherd, Patsy H. – Estate Of to Parrett, Rogers, Parrett, Frances Jeanette
Smith, Gary, Smith, Delina to Smith, Tamara
