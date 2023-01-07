Deeds
Cunnagin, Willis C to Cunnagin, Elmer Jr, Trustee, Cunnagin Family Revocable Trust
Bond, Peggy, Hicks, Sharon, Hicks, Ronnie to Taylor, Benjamin, Nolan, Chelsea
Ed Bowling Trust, Bowling, Ed – Trust, Bowling, Mary K. – Trustee, Mary K Bowling Trust to Bowling, Douglas
Loux, Monique to Frymer, David, Frymer, Vanessa
Abrams, Mary King Estate, Zientek, Kathy Jill Abrams, Peyton, T. Chad, Abrams, Timothy Ray to The Allen Company
McWhorter, Conley, McWhorter, Eva to Terry, Reita
Trent, Michael James, Hinton, Lacey Nicole to Mahn, Scott S., Mahn, Stephanie K.
Trent, Michael James to Trent, Michael James
Collins, Dorothy to Atkins, Randy
Spurlock, Blake Steven to McDonough, Steven, Perina, Anne
TKY Acquisition, LLC to Marks, Elizabeth Joyce
Trent, Michael James, Hinton, Lacey Nicole to Trent, Michael James, Hinton, Lacey Nicole
