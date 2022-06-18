DEEDS
Rogers, Burnie; Rogers, Saundra to Lucas Benjamin Joseph
Burgess, Donnie L. to Simonick, Diane Grimes
Carpenter, Odell; Carpenter, Dawn to VIC Properties, LLC
Robinson, Shannon; Robinson, Rhonda to Allen, Shannon Cole; Allen James
Muncy, Sharon H. to Miller, Daniel J.; Miller, Elizabeth M.
Hays, Leo Edgar; Hays, Freeda; Hays, Freda to Hays, David J.
Rose, Norma Jean to Rose, Greg
Byrd, James Glenn; Byrd, Leona Ruth to Barrett, Michael, Barrett, Susie, Byrd, Daymond, Byrd, Joyce
Hershberger, David, Hershberger, Hannah to Five Star Acres, LLC A Kentucky Limited Liability Company
