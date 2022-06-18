Deeds

Rogers, Burnie; Rogers, Saundra to Lucas Benjamin Joseph

Burgess, Donnie L. to Simonick, Diane Grimes

Carpenter, Odell; Carpenter, Dawn to VIC Properties, LLC

Robinson, Shannon; Robinson, Rhonda to Allen, Shannon Cole; Allen James

Muncy, Sharon H. to Miller, Daniel J.; Miller, Elizabeth M.

Hays, Leo Edgar; Hays, Freeda; Hays, Freda to Hays, David J.

Rose, Norma Jean to Rose, Greg

Byrd, James Glenn; Byrd, Leona Ruth to Barrett, Michael, Barrett, Susie, Byrd, Daymond, Byrd, Joyce

Hershberger, David, Hershberger, Hannah to Five Star Acres, LLC A Kentucky Limited Liability Company

