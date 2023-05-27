Deeds
McQueen, Darrell, McQueen, Swecia to Murphy, Clifford
Gamble, Martha, Gamble, Gerald to Hays, David J MD Farm Account, LLC, David J. Hays, MD Farm Account LLC
McQueen, Michael J.-Estate of, McQueen, Patsy D. – Executrix to Scott, Philip, Scott, Traci
McQueen, Michael J.-Estate of, McQueen, Patsy D. – Executrix to McQueen, Patsy D.
Tillery, Gary Dale to Spurlock, Justin Blake, Combs, Amy, Combs, Amy Lynn
Russell, Jeffrey Clay to Maupin, Alicia Ann
Pennington, Lucy to Potter, Don
Amezcua, Geoffrey, Amezcua, Crystal to Dillon, Dirk Lyle, Dillon, Christina Lynn
Ray, Conley Gene to Roberts, Wesley
Lakes, Connie, Lakes, Robert to Tyra, Conley, Tyra Deanna
Smith, Clifford, Smith, Jaimee to Hornsby, Robert W., Hornsby, Yvonne
