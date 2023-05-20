Deeds
Huff, Sadie, Huff, Daniel William, Huff, Christopher, Huff, Thomas to Lyons, Ralph
Marcum, Pauline S. to Marcum, Terry Lee, Marcum, Kayla Renee
Smith, Fred, Smith, Ruth Smith, Jerry, Smith, Debbie, Ward, Barbara Jean, Ward, Jean, Reddert, Sharon, York, Judy, York, Jack to Smith, Louise
Williams, Robert to Gabbard, Tina M.
Gabbard, Tina M., Isaacs, Tina M., Gabbard, Phillip Ray to Hunter, Paul M., Hunter, Lynetta
