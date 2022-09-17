Deeds
Tankersley, Roland Michael to Gosser, Scott R.
Ezell, Tina A., Ezell, Clay to Smith, Trevor, Smith, Haley
Barrett, Michael J., Barrett, Susie J., Byrd, Damond L., Byrd, Joyce A. to Tindle, Alexis
Jones, Angela Denise, Jones, Ernest Jr. to Isaacs, Phillip Shane, Isaacs, Christie, Wooton, Donald Curtis, Mills, Michael, Mills, Tammy Ann
Gabbard, David Allan, Hartsock, Wendy to Gabbard, David Allan, Muncy, Diana Renee
Miller, Beverly K. to Peoples Rural Telephone Cooperative Corporation, Inc.
Stephens, Mandy Leigh to Scott Interests, L.P., Scott Holdings, Inc.
Peters, Rhonda to Frye, Lucy Jane
Buchenau, Deborah, Buchenau, Carl, Vaughn, Kimberly to Hurst, Christopher Scott
Million, Terry, Million, Glenda to Million, Megan, Hilliard, Cody
Moore, Ernest Franklin, Moore, Kelly Jo to Bowling, James Luther, Bowling, Nancy Sue
Johnson, Leeann Michelle, McGee, Wendy to Isaacs, Jason Neal, Isaacs, Jennifer Alene
