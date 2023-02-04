Deeds
Weaver, Charles Randle, Weaver, Randall, Weaver, Jessie Lynn to Welch, Charles Ashley, Welch, Sharee
Holt, Vernon, Holt, Gail to Bingham, Carmon, Holt, Vernon, Holt, Gail
Bowman, Valentina, Chedjerat, Hemza to Neace, Kenya Lynn, Neace, Bobby D., Jr.
Jackson County/McKee Industrial Development Authority to Jackson County/McKee Industrial Development Authority
United States Department of Agriculture Rural Housing Service to Chambers, Jimmy
Coletta, Timothy C. to Irvin, Margaret F., Freeman, Cindy Lee
Chappell, Laura, Chappell, Kenneth to Chappell, Laura, Chappell, Kenneth, Chappell, Jonathon D.
Wilson, Darrell E. to Apfelstadt, Gary
