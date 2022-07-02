Deeds

Lincks, Imogene to Rocky Branch Waterfront, LLC

Rose, Carl, Rose, Veronda to Lawrence, Rodney

David J. Hays, MD Farm Account, LLC to Burning Springs Medical Realty, LLC

Marcum, Hazel to Carter, Kathy

Webb, Arvin, Webb, Yolanda K. to Powell, Olivia Addison Paige, Powell, John Tanner Cody

Burkhart, Stephanie Gayle, Chose, Stephanie Gayle to Martin, Stanley Thomas

Derrick, Rudy Jean, Derrick, James, McCowan, Ed, McCowan, Lita, McCowan, Chester, Coleman, Pearl, Sowers, Darlene, Sowers, Rusty, Adams, Naomi, Moore, Ruth, Riddle, Marilyn, Riddle, Larry to Hostetter, Stanley Harry, Hostetter, Susan Lynn, Kyle, Laura Susan

Scott, Ashley Vaughn, Scott, Alan to Denney, Doris

Wilson, Jason Earl, Wilson, Amber to Younkins, Joshua

Maass, Robert, Maas, Edie J. to Ellis, David, Ellis, Rachel

Tuckys, LLC, Wilson, Steven, Wilson, Jessica to CTA, LLC

Hubbard, Erik, Hubbard, Brooke to Peoples Rural Telephone Cooperative Cooperation, INC.

Fields, Billy Wayne to Wagers, Nicholas Alan

Huff, Michael Wayne, Huff, Kimberly Renae, Huff, Kenneth Jody, Huff, Irma Jean, Huff, Tina Louise to Huff, Gary Kevin

Huff, Gary Kevin, Huff, Tina Louise, Huff, Kenneth Jody, Huff, Irma Jean to Huff, Michael Wayne, Huff, Kimberly Renae

Huff, Michael Wayne, Huff, Kimberly Renae, Huff, Kenneth Jody, Huff, Irma Jean to Huff, Taylor Paige

Huff, Gary Kevin, Huff, Tina Louise, Huff, Michael Wayne, Huff, Kimberly Renae to Huff, Kenneth Jody, Huff, Irma Jean

Morgan, Ethel, Black, Kay Attorney-in-fact to Morgan, Harold, Jr., Morgan, Doris, M., Hillard, Andrew

Roark, Donald Leon Jr., Roark, Brandi J. to Curry, Keaira, Hays, Brendan

