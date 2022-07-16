Deeds

DEEDS

Akemon, Phillip, Akemon, Linda to Akemon, Holly N

Sparks, Vickie A, Sparks, Jeff S. to Mays, David, Mays, Janet

Mays, David, Mays, Janet to Sparks, Vickie A, Sparks, Jeff S.

Mays, David, Mays, Janet to Sparks, Vickie A, Sparks, Jeff S.

Carr, Walker Keith, Carr, Valerie Joan, Sandlin, Bradley Wayne, Sandlin, Alena Brittany to Hammond, Johnny

Robinson, Andrea N, Robinson, Timothy to Clark, Heather

Galloway, David, Galloway, Jaimy to Malcolm, Ryan D., Malcolm, Shannon L.

Bowling, Donna to Clemmons, Laurall

McCowan, Jeremiah to Bowling, Donna

Vanderbilt Mortgage and Finance, INC., Dotson, Tommy Dale, Jones, Brandi, Mullins, Shelby, Jackson County, KY to Pearson, Paul, Pearson, Connie

Tincher, Carolyn, Tincher, William to Tincher, Michael, Tincher, Kathy

Pennington, Lucy to Hoskins, Gerald, Hoskins, Michelle

Keltner, Sherrie Lee, Keltner, Travis, Clemmons, Daniel Scott, Clemmons, Ashlee to Fields, Steve

Coffey, Gary Wayne, Coffey, Jamie to Emery, James

Hamilton, Joseph to Pham, Oliver

Tankersley, Timothy, Tankersley, Angela to Marcum, Michael Jr., Marcum, Samantha Nicole

