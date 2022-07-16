DEEDS
Akemon, Phillip, Akemon, Linda to Akemon, Holly N
Sparks, Vickie A, Sparks, Jeff S. to Mays, David, Mays, Janet
Mays, David, Mays, Janet to Sparks, Vickie A, Sparks, Jeff S.
Mays, David, Mays, Janet to Sparks, Vickie A, Sparks, Jeff S.
Carr, Walker Keith, Carr, Valerie Joan, Sandlin, Bradley Wayne, Sandlin, Alena Brittany to Hammond, Johnny
Robinson, Andrea N, Robinson, Timothy to Clark, Heather
Galloway, David, Galloway, Jaimy to Malcolm, Ryan D., Malcolm, Shannon L.
Bowling, Donna to Clemmons, Laurall
McCowan, Jeremiah to Bowling, Donna
Vanderbilt Mortgage and Finance, INC., Dotson, Tommy Dale, Jones, Brandi, Mullins, Shelby, Jackson County, KY to Pearson, Paul, Pearson, Connie
Tincher, Carolyn, Tincher, William to Tincher, Michael, Tincher, Kathy
Pennington, Lucy to Hoskins, Gerald, Hoskins, Michelle
Keltner, Sherrie Lee, Keltner, Travis, Clemmons, Daniel Scott, Clemmons, Ashlee to Fields, Steve
Coffey, Gary Wayne, Coffey, Jamie to Emery, James
Hamilton, Joseph to Pham, Oliver
Tankersley, Timothy, Tankersley, Angela to Marcum, Michael Jr., Marcum, Samantha Nicole
