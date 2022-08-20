DEEDS
Talley, Renee Lynee to Talley, Roger Delane
Isaacs, David Brant, Isaacs, Atashi Brooke to Akemon, Jordan, Akemon, Kaylee
Robinson, Andrea N., Robinson, Timothy to Simpson, Ricky L., Simpson, Beverly A.
Robinson, Andrea N., Robinson, Timothy to Coffey, Jason C., Coffey, Tara W.
Thornburgh, Troy H. to Ritchie, Gary, Ritchie, Carter Lee
Alexander, Ginger, Alexander, Thomas to Stone, Jessica B.
Fields, Billy Wayne to Wagers, Nicholas Alan
Rose, Mary, McKinney, Mary, Rose, Daniel L. to Marks, Paul, Marks, Louis
Mid South Capital Partners, LP, Turner, Charles, Appalachian Federal Credit Union, KY Department of Revenue, Vanderbilt Mortgage & Finance, Inc., Commonwealth of KY by Master to Mid South Capital Partners, LP
Barrett, Michael, Barrett, Susie, Byrd, Daymond, Byrd, Joyce to Greentrett Timber, LLC
Robinson, Andrea N., Robinson, Timothy to Angel, Steven, Welch, Traci S.
Daniel Boone Community Action Agency to Hobbs, Lola Marie
