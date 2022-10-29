Deeds
Allen, Fred, Allen, Tammy to Horn, Barbara
Hensley, Harold G., Hensley, Harold Eugene, Hensley, Phyllis A. to Hensley, Harold G. Co-Trustee, Hensley, Phyllis A. Co-Trustee, The Harold G Hensley and Phyllis A Hensley Revocable Trust
Isaacs, Teresa Lynn, Isaacs, Glen, Shepherd, Ronald W., Shepherd, Wanda to Shepherd, Ronald W., Shepherd, Wanda
Welch, Jeffrey C., Murray, Ross Edward to Welch, Jeffrey C., Witt, Jo Anne
Chrisman, Sherry, Chrisman, Rodney, Bond, Peggy, Hicks, Sharon, Hicks, Ronnie to Bond, Peggy, Hicks, Sharon, Hicks, Ronnie
Miller, Beverly K., Kay, Beverly Miller to Robinette, John, Dotson, Paula
