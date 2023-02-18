Deeds
Roberts, Donald Lee to Roberts, Alex, Roberts, Brittany
Akers, Julie to Akers, Caroline
Sexton, Kevin Wayne, Sexton, Deborah, Sexton, William Michael, Sexton, Emilee to Montgomery, Jason Lee
Jackson, Ruby – Estate of, Drake, Christopher, Bannester, Adam Kitt, Jr., Bannester, Carolyn Sue, Jackson, James Edward, Jackson, Nancy Ann, Jackson, Thomas Allen, Jackson, Jodie Lynn, Jackson, Ronald Logan, Jackson, Jacquline Jean, Truett, Joyce Anne to Drake, Christopher Daniel, Drake, Angela Michelle
Davidson, Anthony Kyle, Davidson, Vicki to Murray, Rena
Tate, Danella Sasser, Tate, Kenneth to Doyle, Nikki
Tate, Danella Sasser, Tate, Kenneth, Tate, Mary Carole to Doyle, Nikki
Sandlin, Patricia to Sandlin, Patricia, Sandlin, Brian
Owsley County Chip Co., LLC to Cunnigan Brothers, LLC
Seals, Nathan, Seals, Gwendolyn to Seals, Nathan David
Friendship Missionary Baptist Church to Seals, Nathan
Purvis, Carl, Purvis, Diana to Purvis, Phyllis
