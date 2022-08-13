DEEDS
Baker, Joan, Cox, Hoyt, Toler, David Hubert, Toler, Vola Mae, Toler, Paul, Toler, Regina, Toler, Teresa Lynn, Toler, Roy Mart, Cunnigan, Janetta to Fowler, Harold
Bowling, Gerald Ray, Bowling, Sherry to Neeley, Robert, Neeley, Shelbi
Deaton, Darrell Lane, Deaton, Debra Carroll to Henson, Mitchell William, Henson, Jennie Marie
Asher, Gerry Ann, Asher, Kenneth, Modlin, Geneva, Modlin, Steven to Nordgren, Thomas Nephi, Nordgren, Rachel
Thacker, Kyle, Thacker, Lauren to Fetters, Jacob Wayne
Reams, Carman, Reams, Frances M. to Keltner, John, Keltner, Christie
Smith, Donnie, Smith, Jennifer to Culton, Douglas M., Culton, Belinda Kaye
Peters, Dorothy, Smith, Kathleen, Smith, Michael W. to Roberts, Connie Lynn
Lott, Donna J. to Mayne, Curtis, Mayne, Rachel
