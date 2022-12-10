Deeds
Ridnour, Helen to Commonwealth of Kentucky
Strong, Darleen K., Strong, Darlene K. to Smith, Charles J., Mathis, Kayla
The Secretary of Housing and Urban to Kentucky Housing Corporation
Bond, Peggy, Hicks, Sharon, Hicks, Ronnie, Chrisman, Sherry, Chrisman, Rodney to Chrisman, Sherry, Chrisman, Rodney
Hornsby, Bradley Scott to Kemper, Tina M.
FRF Realty – Kentucky Plant, LLC to Sturgeon Creek Construction, Inc.
Miller, William Garth, Miller, Melissa Dawn to Turner, Brian Roger, Turner, Amanda Temple
Roaden, Patricia C, Roaden, Patricia to East Kentucky Power Cooperative, Inc.
Community Trust Bank, Inc., Phoenix Products, Inc., Wilson, Thomas G., Wilson, Peggy, Southeast Kentucky Economic Development, Peoples Bank & Trust Company of Madi, Appalachian Land and Development, In, Jackson County/McKee Industrial Dev., Sparks, Anna Michelle, Sparks, Leon Buford Fletcher – Execut, American Douglas Metals, Inc., Techmetals, Inc., AKT Logistics, LLC to Community Trust Bank, Inc. (10X)
Burns, Gary, Burns, Patricia to Burns, Gary, Burns, Patricia
