Greg Turner, 51, of McKee, KY appeared in District Court before Judge Henria Bailey-Lewis on Monday (June 05, 2023) for a scheduled preliminary hearing in Case #23-F-00055. Turner was arrested by Chief Deputy Zach Bryant on March 21, 2023. Information reported in the Uniform Citation (#EH07208) indicates that while Chief Deputy Bryant was conducting a stationary patrol on US Hwy 421 N he observed a 2002 Montego Mercury drive off of Williams Hollow Road onto Hwy 421 N and disregarded a Stop sign at the intersection. When the deputy established contact with the driver, Greg Turner, he told the deputy that he had a suspended driver’s license.
When asked if there were any drugs inside the vehicle Turner advised that there wasn’t. Deputy Bryant requested permission to search the vehicle and Turner’s person and permission was granted. When Deputy Bryant asked Turner to empty his pockets and place all the items on the trunk of the car Turner complied with the request. Turner pulled his hand out of his pocket and had a bag with a white crystal substance inside it in his right hand. When Deputy Bryant asked Turner what the substance was in the bag he said it was meth but there wasn’t anything wrong with meth. Turner advised the deputy that it was just a way that he killed his pain because he had gotten kicked out of a pain clinic. Turner also had a glass smoke pipe with a white residue inside it located in his right pant pocket.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.