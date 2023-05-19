Jessica Fay Mays, 40, of McKee, Ky appeared before Judge Allen B. Roberts in District Court on Monday for arraignment. On May 12, 2023 Deputy Andrew Brewer was dispatched to a location on Lower Adkinstown Road regarding a report of an individual acting strange around a vehicle. According to the uniform citation (#EG12181), upon arrival at the scene the deputy observed Jessica Mays sitting in her vehicle with the door open asleep in the rain. The vehicle was reported as running and in reverse gear. Officer Baldwin provided assistance and he put the vehicle in Park and turned off the ignition. Mays was then woken up. She stated that her vehicle would not start and she was just sitting there. Deputy Brewer reported that he observed a hypodermic needle in May’s front left pocket. He removed the needle from her pocket and the syringe was loaded with a clear, bluish liquid suspected to be methamphetamine. Mays was then placed under arrest.
A search of the vehicle subsequent to the arrest revealed a plastic baggie with a clear, crystal substance suspected to be methamphetamine located in a pack of cigarettes in the driver’s seat. Deputy Brewer ran the plates on the vehicle and they came back as expired.
