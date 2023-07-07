District Court News 06-26-23 with Hon. Allen B. Roberts
Berry, Johnnie; Assault 4th Degree Domestic Violence Minor Injury; Not Guilty Plea, Appoint DPA, Pre-Trial Conference 7/3/2023 @9:30AM
Berry, Sebrina; Assault 4th Degree Domestic Violence Minor Injury; Not Guilty Plea, Appoint DPA, Pre-Trial Conference 7/3/2023 @9:30AM
Creech, Neal; No/Expired Kentucky Registration Receipt; Guilty Plea, $25 fine, No/Expired Registration Plates; Dismissed w/o prejudice, Failure To Register Transfer Of Motor Vehicle; Guilty Plea, $25 fine + court costs 8/7/2023 @9:30AM, Obstructed Vision And/Or Windshield; Dismissed w/o prejudice, Improper Equipment; Dismissed w/o prejudice, Failure To Appear, Citation For Misdemeanor; Dismissed w/o prejudice, Recall WOA
Creech, Neal Clay; Improper Registration Plate; Counts 1-5 Dismissed w/o prejudice, Failure To Produce Insurance Card; Rear License Not Illuminated; No/Expired Kentucky Registration Receipt; Failure To Appear, Citation For Misdemeanor; Guilty Plea, 1 day (credit 1 day), Recall WOA
Horne, Nicholas Holt; Sodomy, 1st Degree; Counts 1-3 Not Guilty Plea, Incest- Forcible Compulsion/Incapable Of Consent Or U/18; Sexual Abuse, 1st Degree; Appoint DPA, Preliminary Hearing 7/3/2023 @9:30AM
Adams, Charles; Public Intoxication Controlled Subs (Excludes Alc); Not Guilty Plea, Disorderly Conduct, 2nd Degree; Not Guilty Plea, Appoint DPA, Pre-trial Conference 7/3/2023 @9:30AM
Adkins, Christopher; Speeding 5MPH Over Limit; Dismissed w/o prejudice w/warning on motion of Co. attorney, Failure To Produce Insurance Card; Dismissed w/o prejudice, Improper Equipment; Dismissed w/o prejudice w/warning, No Brake Lights (passenger vehicles); Dismissed w/o prejudice w/warning
Allen, Cynthia Renea; Improper Display Of Registration Plates; Dismissed w/o prejudice w/proof, Poss Controlled Sub, 1st Degree, 1st Offense (Methamphetamine); No/Expired Kentucky Registration Receipt; Dismissed w/o prejudice w/proof, Def waives preliminary hearing and stipulates to probable cause on count 2, hand case over to grand jury for consideration and recognize def to appear in circuit court on August 1st, 2023 @11AM to answer indictment
Baldwin, Christy K; Tbut Or Disp Shoplifting; Guilty Plea, 60 days jail, cd 2 years, pay court costs 8/7/2023
Caldwell, Jordan; Speeding 5MPH Over Limit; Guilty Plea, $10 + court costs, Improper Equipment; Dismissed w/o prejudice, No Rear View Mirror; Dismissed w/o prejudice
Farmer, Brittany; Criminal Trespassing- 3rd Degree; False Report Which Generates An Emergency Response
Fowler, Donna Marie; No/Expired Kentucky Registration Receipt; No/Expired Registration Plates; Poss Controlled Sub, 1st Degree, 1st Offense (Methamphetamine); Probable cause found on count 3, hand case over to grand jury for consideration and recognize def to appear in court on August 1st, 2023 @11AM to answer indictment
Gadd, Steven Gray; Convicted Felon In Possession Of A Firearm; Convicted Felon in Possession Of a Handgun (3 counts)
Gray, Steven Dewayne; Receiving Stolen Property $500 < $1,000; Schedule Pre-Trial Conference August 21, 2023
Gray, Steven Dewayne; Possession Of Defaced Firearm; Not Guilty Plea, Pre-Trial Conference 8/21/2023 @9:30MA
Harris, Brett; No/Expired Registration Plates; Guilty Plea, $25 fine, No/Expired Kentucky Registration Receipt; Counts 2-6 + 8 Dismissed w/o prejudice, Failure To Produce Insurance Card; Failure To Wear Seat Belts; Improper Display Of Registration Plates; Failure To Register Transfer Of Motor Vehicle; Operating On Suspended/Revoked Operators License; License To Be In Possession
Holt, Matthew Joseph; Issue WOA
Horn, Larry Brad; Assault 4th Degree No Visible Injury; Dismissed w/o prejudice, Resisting Arrest; Guilty Plea, 180 days jail (credit 9 days), Menacing; Dismissed w/o prejudice, 8/7/2023 @9:30AM
Isaacs, Charles Kendall; Tbut Or Disp Shoplifting; Continued to 8/7/2023 @9:30AM
Isaacs, Justin Andrew; No/Expired Kentucky Registration Receipt; Counts 1-3 Not Guilty Plea, No/Expired Registration Plates; Failure To Wear Seat Belts; Pre-Trial Conference 8/7/2023 @9:30AM
Jones, Rodney; Failure Of Owner To Maintain Required Insurance/Security, 1st; Continued to 10/16/2023 @9:30AM
Kraft, Michael; Speeding 5MPH Over Limit; prepaid, No/Expired Kentucky Registration Receipt; Dismissed w/o prejudice w/proof, No/Expired Registration Plates; Dismissed w/o prejudice w/proof
Long, Addie Mae; Giving Officer False Identifying Info; 1st Degree Possession Of CS/Heroin, 1st Offense; Public Intoxication Controlled Subs (Excludes Alc); Failure To Appear, Citation for Misdemeanor; Continued to 7/10/2023 @9:30AM
Lynch, Dustin William; Speeding 5MPH Over Limit; Send FTA to dept
McCracken, Jesse; Speeding 20MPH Over Limit; Guilty Plea, $40 + court costs, Improper Passing; Dismissed w/o prejudice w/warning
Merrill, John W; Oper Mv U/Influ Of Subst-1st; Poss Of Marijuana; Continued to 8/7/2023 @9:30AM
Morris, Jerry Edward; Rear License Not Illuminated; Poss Controlled Sub, 1st Degree, 1st Offense (Methamphetamine); Drug Paraphernalia- Buy/Possess; Poss Cont Sub, 3rd Degree- Drug Unspecified; Possess Open Alcohol Beverage Container In A Motor Vehicle; One Headlight; Obstructed Vision And/Or Windshield; Windows Not Safety Glass; Permit Unlicensed Operator To Operate Motor Vehcle; Continued to 8/7/2023 @9:30AM
Mullins, Bradley; Poss Controlled Sub, 1st Degree, 1st Off (Methamphetamine); Drug Paraphernalia- Buy/Possess; Send w/felony, Def waives preliminary hearing and stipulates to probable cause on count 1, hand case over to grand jury for consideration and recognize def to appear in circuit court on 8/1/2023 @11AM to answer indictment
Mullins, Justin Bradley; Public Intoxication Controlled Subs (Excludes Alc); Continued by agreement to 8/7/2023 @9:30AM
Nunn, Kayla; Criminal Trespassing- 3rd Degree; Dismissed w/o prejudice, Disorderly Conduct, 2nd Degree; Guilty Plea, 21 days jail (credit 21 days)
Paolini, Marc Gerrard; Failure To Register Transfer Of Motor Vehicle; Driving On DUI Suspended License- 1stOffense; Failure Of NonOwner Operator To Maintain Req Insurance, 2nd Or >; Leaving Scene Of Accident/Failure To Render Aid Or Assistance; Continued by agreement to 10/30/2023 @9:30AM
Parrett, Kelly; Receiving Stolen Property U/$10,000; Failure To Appear, Citation For Misdemeanor (2 counts); Continued to 8/21/2023 @9:30AM
Peters, Jordan Tyler; Failure To Wear Seat Belts; No/Expired Kentucky Registration Receipt; No/Expired Registration Plates; No/Expired Registration Plates; Oper Mv U/Influ Of Subst- 1st; Poss Of Marijuana; Poss Controlled Sub, 1stDegree, 1st Offense (Methamphetamine); Drug Paraphernalia- Buy/Possess; Def waives preliminary hearing and stipulates to probable cause on count 6, hand case over to grand jury for consideration and recognize def to appear in circuit court on 8/1/2023 @11AM to answer indictment, send other charges w/felony count
Poe, Brian; Terroristic Threatening, 3rd Degree; Guilty Plea, 180 days jail (credit 10 days)
Poe, Brian; Oper Mv U/Influ Of Alc-1st; Guilty Plea, 10 days jail (credit 10 days), $435 service fee + court costs, order to attend and complete DUI classes, license suspension will be handled administratively
Randolph, Dylan; TICS, 3rd Degree, 1st Offense (>20 D.U. Drug Unspecified); Poss Of Marijuana; Poss Cont Sub, 3rdDegree- Drug Unspecified; Drug Paraphernalia- Buy/Possess (5 counts); Controlled Substance Prescription Not In Orig Container, 1st (2 counts); Issue WOA, $1,000 cash bond
Randolph, Dylan; Speeding 20MPH Over Limit; Careless Driving; Driving Too Fast For Traffic Conditions; No/Expired Kentucky Registration Receipt; No/Expired Registration Plates; Failure To Produce Insurance Card; Failure Of Owner To Maintain Required Insurance/Security, 1st; One Headlight; Improper Equipment; Issue WOA, $250 cash bond
Richardson, Kevin R; Rear License Not Illuminated; Failure To Wear Seat Belts; Oper Mv U/Influ Of Alc-1st; Continued by agreement to 9/18/2023 @9:30AM
Ruwe, Joseph; Speeding 5MPH Over Limit; Send FTA to dept
Sizemore, Jeffery; Speeding 5MPH Over Limit; Failure To Use Child Restraint Device In Vehicle; Operating On Suspended/Revoked Operators License; License To Be In Possession; Failure To Produce Insurance Card; Continued to 9/18/2023 @9:30AM
Sizemore, Jeffrey Wayne; Robbery, 2nd Degree; Continued to /18/2023 @9:30AM
Thomas, Tracy Michelle; Poss Controlled Sub, 1st Degree, 1st Offense (Methamphetamine); Def waives preliminary hearing and stipulates to probable cause on count 1, hand case over to grand jury for consideration and recognize def to appear in circuit court on 8/1/2023 @11AM to answer indictment
Truett, Robert S; Speeding 17MPH Over Limit; Amend to 5MPH (Limited Access), Guilty Plea, $10 + court costs
Ueblhear, Zane; Non-Resident Hunting/Trapping Without License/Permit; Order dismissed w/payment
Underwood, Christopher Ray; Failure To Wear Seat Belts; Dismissed w/o prejudice, Operating On Suspended/Revoked Operators License; Amended to License Not In Possession, Guilty Plea, 21 days jail (credit 21 days), Failure To Appear, Citation For Misdemeanor; Guilty Plea, 21 days jail (credit 21 days)
Vaughn, Gregory L; Attempted Murder- Domestic Violence; Criminal Abuse- 1st Degree; Assault 4th Degree Domestic Violence Minor Injury; Assault, 1st Degree- Domestic Violence; Terroristic Threatening, 3rd Degree; Strangulation, 1stDegree; Preliminary Hearing held, witness Deputy Zach Bryant, probable cause found on counts 1, 2, 4 + 6, hand case over to grand jury for consideration and recognize def to appear in circuit court on 8/1/2023 @11AM to answer indictment, send counts 3+5 w/felony counts
Vetor, Tomas Michael; Tbut Or Disp Auto $1,000 < $10,000; Counts 1-2 Not Guilty Plea, Failure To Appear, Citation For Misdemeanor; Preliminary Hearing 8/7/2023 @9:30AM
Yarborough, Katherine D; Hindering Prosecution Or Apprehension- 2nd Degree; Guilty Plea, 30 days jail (credit 18 days), Giving Officer False Identifying Info; Guilty Plea, 30 days jail (credit 18 days)
Tincher, Chasity; Schedule Pre-Trial Conference 8/7/2023 @9:30AM, Not Guilty Plea
