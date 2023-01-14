District Court News of 01/04/23 with Hon. Henria Bailey-Lewis
Asher, Herbert; Operating On Suspended/Revoked Operators License; Failure To Wear Seat Belts; Failure To Appear, Citation For Misdemeanor; Continued to 5/22/2023
Dixon, John Wayne; Convicted Felon In Possession of a Handgun; Preliminary Hearing held, probable cause is found, case is bound over to grand jury, order def to appear in circuit court on 4/4/2023
Gabbard, Janet; Fleeing Or Evading Police, 2nd Degree (On Foot); 1st Degree Possession Of CS/Drug Unspecified, 1st Offense; Drug Paraphernalia- Buy/Possess; Court appoints DPA, Not Guilty Plea, Pre-Trial Hearing 1/9/2023
Gabbard, Janet R; Disorderly Conduct, 2nd Degree; Criminal Trespassing-3rd Degree; Drug Paraphernalia- Buy/Possess; Poss Controlled Sub, 1st Degree, 1st Offense (Methamphetamine); Failure To Appear, Citation For Misdemeanor; Hearing 1/9/2023
Griffith, Louie; Failure To Appear, Citation For Misdemeanor; 90 days jail (credit 2 days), Failure To Appear, Citation For Misdemeanor; Counts 1-2 Court finds plea is ki&vol, set to 30 days jail, Guilty, Review 1/30/2023
Horn, Julie Rebecca; Theft By Deception- Include Cold Checks; Criminal Possession Forged Instrument-1st Degree; Pre-Trial Hearing 1/30/2023, def waives days
Jones, Quintin; Assault 4th Degree Domestic Violence Minor Injury; Continued to 2/13/2023
Jones, Quinton; Non Support; Continued to 2/13/2023
Kephart Jr, Robert; Failure To Wear Seat Belts; FTA
Marcum, Jason; Assault, 2nd Degree- Domestic Violence; Unlawful Imprisonment-1st Degree; Strangulation-1st Degree; Motion to dismiss, Dismissed w/o prejudice
McQueen, Brandon; Assault, 4th Degree Dating Violence (Minor Injury); Pre-Trial Conference 1/9/2023
Shearer, Billy Joseph; Rear License Not Illuminated; No/Expired Kentucky Registration Receipt; No/Expired Registration Plates; Poss Controlled Sub, 1st Degree, 1st Offense (Methamphetamine); Drug Paraphernalia- BUy/Possess; Not Guilty Plea, Court appoints DPA, Pre-Trial Hearing 1/18/2023, bond $2,500 surety bond
Sizemore, Lannie; Cultivate In Marijuana < 5 Plants - 1st OFfense; Jury Trial 5/25/2023
Smith, James M; Tbut All Others $500 Or More But U/$10,000; Failure To Appear, Citation For Misdemeanor (2 counts); Continued to 1/18/2023 @11AM
Wilson, Blake Logan; Assault, 2nd Degree; Not Guilty Plea, Court appoints DPA, Pre-Trial Hearing 1/9/2023
