District Court News Of 02/06/2023 with Hon. Allen B. Roberts
Cunningham, Asia; Poss Cont Sub, 3rd Degree- Drug Unspecified; Counts 1-4 Not Guilty Plea, Cultivate In Marijuana - < 5 Plants-1st Offense; Endangering The Welfare Of A Minor; Drug Paraphernalia- Buy/Possess; Pre-Trial Conference 2/13/2023, Appoint DPA
Cunningham, Asia; Violation Of Conditions Of Release; Not Guilty Plea, Pre-Trial Conference 2/13/2023 @9:30AM, Appoint DPA
Daugharty, David; Poss Controlled Sub, 1st Degree, 1st Offense (Methamphetamine); Counts 1-6 Not Guilty, Cultivate In Marijuana - <5 Plants -1st Offense; Convicted Felon In Possession Of A Firearm; Convicted Felon in Possession Of A Handgun; TICS, 1st Degree, 1st Offense (>=2 GMS Methamphetamine); Endangering The Welfare Of A Minor; Set Preliminary Hearing 2/13/2023 @9:30AM
Daugharty, David; Drug Paraphernalia- Buy/Possess; TICS 3rd Degree, 1st Offense (> Or =20=120 D.U. Drug Unspecified; Preliminary Hearing 2/13/2023 @9:30AM
Vanwinkle, April; No/Expired Kentucky Registration Receipt; Counts 1-5 Dismissed w/o prejudice, No/Expired Registration Plates; Failure To Produce Insurance Card; License To Be In Possession; Operating Vehicle W/Expired Operators License; Order FTA recalled
Adams, Charles B; Possession Of Burglary Tools; Burglary, 2nd Degree; Fleeing Or Evading Police, 2nd Degree (On Foot); Wanton Endangerment-1st Degree; Poss Controlled Sub, 1st Degree, 1st Offense (Methamphetamine); Continued to 2/20/2023 @9:30AM
Baker, Phillip T; Failure Of Owner To Maintain Required Insurance/Security, 1st; Continued to June 12, 2023 @9:30AM
Berry, Jessica R; No Operators/Moped License; Failure Of Non-Owner Operator To Maintain Required Insurance, 1st; Dismissed w/o prejudice, w/proof, No/Expired Kentucky Registration Receipt; No/Expired Registration Plates; Pre-Trial Conference 3/6/2023 @9:30AM
Burkhart, Christopher; Speeding 9MPH Over Limit; Amended to Speeding 9MPH Over Limit (Limited Access), Guilty Plea, Operating On Suspended/Revoked Operators License; Amended to License Not In Possession, Guilty Plea, $25 fine + court costs, Failure To Appear, Citation For Misdemeanor; Dismissed w/o prejudice Failure to Appear, Citation For Misdemeanor; Dismissed w/o prejudice
Byrd, Donny; Failure To Appear, Citation For Misdemeanor; Continued to 2/20/2023 @9:30AM
Failure To Appear, Citation For Misdemeanor; Continued to 2/20/2023 @9:30AM
Chaney, Edmund; Violation Of Kentucky E.P.O./D.V.O.; Guilty Plea, 60 days jail (credit 60 days)
Cole, Trena; Poss Cont Sub, 3rd Degree- Drug Unspecified; Drug Paraphernalia- Buy/Possess; Public Intoxication Controlled Subs (Excludes Alc); Controlled Substance Prescription Not In Orig Container, 1st; Jury Trial 3/23/2023 @9:30AM
Coyle, John; Speeding 10MPH Over Limit; No/Expired Kentucky Registration Receipt; No/Expired Registration Plates; Reckless Driving; Improper Passing; Fleeing Or Evading Police, 1st Degree; Wanton Endangerment-1st Degree- Police Officer; Wanton Endangerment- 1st Degree; Receiving Stolen Property $1,000 < $10,000; Def waives preliminary hearing and stipulates to probable cause on counts 6, 7, 8, and 9, hand case over to grand jury for consideration and recognize def to appear in circuit court on April, 4 2023 @10:30AM to answer indictment. Send all other charges w/felony charges
Coyle, John; Failure Of Non-Owner Operator To Maintain Req Insurance, 1st; Disregarding Stop Sign; Failure To Or Improper Signal; Rear License Not Illuminated; Failure To Wear Seat Belts; Driving Too Fast For Traffic Conditions; Following Another Vehicle Too Closely; Improper Equipment; Inadequate Silencer (Muffler)
Creech, Neal Clay; Improper Registration Plate; Counts 1-5 Not Guilty Plea, Failure To Produce Insurance Card; Rear License Not Illuminated; No/Expired Kentucky Registration Receipt; Failure To Appear, Citation For Misdemeanor Pre-Trial Conference 3/20/2023 @9:30AM
Cunningham, Asia; Poss Controlled Sub, 1st Degree- 1st Offense (Methamphetamine); Poss Of Marijuana; Continued to 2/13/2023 @9:30AM
Cunningham, Asia Nicole; Criminal Trespass-1st Degree; Continued to 2/13/2023 @9:30AM
Damrell, Kelvin; Speeding 20MPH Over Limit; Amended to 10MPH Over (Limited Access), Guilty Plea, $20 fine + court costs, Operating On Suspended/Revoked Operators License; Dismissed w/o prejudice
Durbin, Jonathan; Oper MV U/Influ Of Alc/Subs -3rd; Poss Controlled Sub, 1st Degree, 1st Offense (Methamphetamine); Poss Of Marijuana; Drug Paraphernalia- Buy/Possess; Resisting Arrest; Preliminary Hearing set to 3/13/2023 @9:30AM
Farley, Whitney Danielle; Speeding 5MPH Over Limit; Send FTA to dept
Gabbard, Luke; Possession Of Burglary Tools; Burglary, 2nd Degree; Fleeing Or Evading Police, 2nd Degree (On Foot); Wanton Endangerment-1st Degree; Continued to 2/20/2023 @9:30AM, def waives days
Gill, Roger; Oper Mv U/Influ Of Subst-1st; Continued by agreement to March 20, 2023 @9:30AM
Gill, Roger D; Poss Of Marijuana; Drug Paraphernalia- Buy/Possess; Continued by agreement to March 20, 2023 @8:30AM
Gilliam, Lisa; Burglary, 2nd Degree; Fleeing Or Evading Police, 2nd Degree (On Foot); Wanton Endangerment-1stDegree; Possession Of Burglary Tools; Continued to 2/20/2023 @9:30AM
Hobbs, Amy M; Failure To Wear Seat Belts; Send FTA to dept
Holt, Matthew Joseph; Continued to 2/20/2023 @9:30AM
Hubbard, James; Terroristic Threatening, 3rd Degree; Intimidating A Participant In Legal Process; Continued to 3/20/2023 @9:30AM
Hubbard, James; Continued to 3/20/2023 @9:30AM
Huff, April R; No/Expired Kentucky Registration Receipt; Counts 1-3 Dismissed w/o prejudice, No/Expired Registration Plates; Failure To Produce Insurance Card; No Operators/Moped License; Not Guilty Plea, Pre-Trial Conference 4/17/2023 @9:30AM
Johnson, Jeanie; Theft Of Prop Mislaid Or Deliver By Mistake; Dismissed w/o prejudice upon payment of court costs, 4/3/2023
Jones, Bobby J; Oper MV U/Influ Of Alc-2nd Degree; No/Expired Kentucky Registration Receipt; No/Expired Registration Plates; Failure Of Owner To Maintain Required Insurance/Security, 1st; Fleeing Or Evading Police, 2ndDegree (Motor Vehicle); Failure To Produce Insurance Card; Driving On DUI Suspended License -1st Offense; License To Be In Possession; No Operators/Moped License; Pre-Trial Conference 3/6/2023 @9:30AM, Appoint DPA
Kiper, Bobby Ray; No/Expired Registration Plates; Counts 1-4 Dismissed w/o prejudice, No/Expired Kentucky Registration Receipt; Failure To Wear Seat Belts; Failure To Notify Address Change To Dept Of Transp
Lunsford, Reva; Failure To Wear Seat Belts; Counts 1- 4 Not Guilty Plea, Operate MV U/Influ Of cont Sub-1st; Controlled Substance Prescription Not In Orig Container, 1st; Poss Cont Sub, 2nd Degree- Drug Unspecified; Pre-Trial conference March 20, 2023 @9:30AM
Mays, Lana Nicole; Operating On Suspended/Revoked Operators License; Continued to 2/20/2023, send court notice
McQueen, Brandon; Operating On Suspended/Revoked Operators License; License To Be In Possession; Failure To Wear Seat Belts; Continued to April 17, 2023 @9:30AM
McQueen, Lisa; Poss Controlled Sub, 1st Degree, 1st Offense (Methamphetamine); Controlled Substance Prescription Not In Orig Container, 1st; Drug Paraphernalia- Buy/Possess; Continued to May 15, 2023 @9:30AM
McQueen, Lisa R; Oper Mv U/Influ Of Subst- 1st; Continued by agreement to 5/15/2023
McQueen, Regina Gail; Non Payment Of Court Costs, Fees Or Fines
Parkey, David Jason; No Tail Lamps; Failure Of Owner To Maintain Required Insurance/Security, 1st; No/Expired Kentucky Registration Receipt; Continued to 3/6/2023 @9:30AM
Parks, David W; Failure To Wear Seat Belts; Dismissed w/o prejudice w/warning, Failure To Produce Insurance Card; Counts 2-3 Dismissed w/o prejudice, No/Expired Kentucky Registration Receipt
Parrett, Kelly; Receiving Stolen Property U/$10,000; Failure To Appear, Citation for Misdemeanor (2 counts); Continued to April 3, 2023
Ray, Catherine; Non Payment Of Court Costs, Fees Or Fines
Rose, Vester Lee; Failure Of Owner To Maintain Required Insurance/Security, 1st; No Operators/Moped License; Failure To Appear, Citation For Misdemeanor (2 counts); Court Trial 3/20/2023 @9:30AM, Appoint DPA
Short, Stephen F; Poss Controlled Sub, 1st Degree, 1st Offense (Methamphetamine); Drug Paraphernalia- Buy/Possess; Def waives preliminary hearing and stipulates to probable cause on count #1, hand case over to grand jury for consideration and recognize def to appear in circuit court on 4/4/2023 @10:30AM to answer indictment
Sizemore, Joeanna; Abuse Or Neglect Action- UJC (2 counts); Endangering The Welfare Of A Minor; Continued to 2/13/2023 @9:30AM
Smith, Jeffery Lynn; Failure To Produce Insurance Card; Counts 1-2 Dismissed w/o prejudice, No/Expired Kentucky Registration Receipt
Sparks, Justin Wayne; No Tail Lamps; Counts 1-9 Not Guilty Plea, No/Expired Registration Plates; No Motorcycle Operators License; Operating Vehicle W/Expired Operators License; Failure Of Owner To Maintain Required Insurance/Security, 1st; Enhancement Poss Controlled Sub, 1st Degree, 1st Offense (Methamphetamine); Failure to Register Transfer Of Motor Vehicle; Inadequate Silencer (Muffler); Failure To Or Improper Signal; Preliminary Hearing 3/6/2023 @9:30AM
Spivey, Christopher Allen; Poss Controlled Sub, 1st Degree, 1st Offense (Methamphetamine); Counts 1-2 Not Guilty Plea, 1st Degree Possession Of CS/Heroin, 1st Offense; Preliminary Hearing 2/20/2023 @9:30AM, Appoint DPA
Steele, Dustin; Careless Driving; Driving On DUI Suspended License-1st Offense; Failure To Wear Seat Belts; Failure To Appear, Citation For Misdemeanor; Pre-Trial Conference 3/20/2023 @9:30AM
Steele, Dustin Everett; Non Payment Of Court Costs, Fees Or Fines; Court finds insufficient effort to pay not due to an inability to pay, 12 days jail (credit 12 days)
Truett, Robert S; No/Expired Kentucky Registration Receipt; Counts 1-3 Dismissed w/o prejudice w/proof, No/Expired Registration Plates; Operating Vehicle W/Expired Operators License; Oper Mv U/Influ Of Cont Sub-1st; Poss Controlled Sub, 1st Degree, 1st Offense (Methamphetamine); Poss Cont Sub, 3rd Degree- Drug Unspecified; Poss Cont Sub, 2nd Degree- Drug Unspecified (2 counts); Controlled Substance Prescription Not In Orig Container, 1st (3 counts); Probable cause found on count #5, hand case over to grand jury for consideration and recognize def to appear in circuit court on 6/4/2023 @10:30AM to answer indictment, send counts 4 and counts 6-11 w/felony
Truett, Robert S; Poss Cont Sub, 3rd Degree- Drug Unspecified; Pre-Trial Conference 5/1/2023
Turner, Ernest W; Poss Controlled Sub, 1st Degree, 1st Offense (Methamphetamine); Drug Paraphernalia- Buy/Possess; Failure To Appear, Citation For Misdemeanor; Preliminary Hearing 2/13/2023 @9:30AM
Turner, Ernest W; Poss Controlled Sub, 1st Degree, 1st Offense (Methamphetamine); Failure To Appear, Citation for Misdemeanor; Preliminary Hearing 2/13/2023 @9:30AM
Turner, Voyd Anthony; Driving On DUI Suspended License -1st Offense; Obstructed Vision And/Or Windshield; Failure Of Owner To Maintain Required Insurance/Security, 1st; Failure To Register Transfer Of Motor Vehicle; Issue WOA $1,000, def did not appear
Weaver, Nena Marie; Booster Seat Violations; prepaid, Failure To Produce Insurance Card; Instructional Permit Violations; Dismissed w/o prejudice w/warning
Willey, William Russell; Set Preliminary Hearing 2/13/2023
Willey, William Russell; Giving Officer False Identifying Information; Guilty Plea, 7 days jail (credit 7 days)
Woody, Tiffany; Operating On Suspended/Revoked Operators License; Failure To Appear, Citation For Misdemeanor; Pre-Trial Conference 2/13/2023 @9:30AM
Woody, Tiffany; 1st Degree Possession Of CS/Heroin, 1st Offense; Counts 1-2 Not Guilty Plea, Tampering W/Physical Evidence; Preliminary Hearing 2/13/2023 @9:30AM, Appoint DPA
Woody, Tiffany; Poss A Cont Sub; Not Guilty Plea, Controlled Substance Prescription Not In Orig Container, 1st; Not Guilty Plea, Pre-Trial Conference 2/13/2023 @9:30AM, Appoint DPA
