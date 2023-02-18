JC Sun Court Report

District Court News Of 02/06/2023 with Hon. Allen B. Roberts

Cunningham, Asia; Poss Cont Sub, 3rd Degree- Drug Unspecified; Counts 1-4 Not Guilty Plea, Cultivate In Marijuana - < 5 Plants-1st Offense; Endangering The Welfare Of A Minor; Drug Paraphernalia- Buy/Possess; Pre-Trial Conference 2/13/2023, Appoint DPA

