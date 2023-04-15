District Court News of 04/03/2023 with Hon. Allen
Carpenter, Jason Lee; Endangering the Welfare Of A Minor; Counts 1-3 Not Guilty Plea, Drug Paraphernalia- Buy/Possess; TICS, 1st Degree, 1st Offense (>=2 GMS Methamphetamine); Preliminary Hearing 4/10/2023 @9:30AM
Collins, Carla; Alcohol Intoxication In A Public Place- 1st & 2nd Offense; Counts 1-4 Not Guilty Plea, Disorderly Conduct, 2nd Degree; Endangering The Welfare Of A Minor; Assault 4th Degree- Child Abuse; Appoint DPA, Pre-Trial Conference 4/17/2023 @9:30AM
Collins, Daniel; Menacing; Not Guilty Plea, Disorderly Conduct, 2nd Degree; Resisting Arrest; Public Intoxication Controlled Subs (Excludes Alc); Appoint DPA, Pre-Trial Conference 4/17/2023 @9:30
Collins, Lenora Kelly; Endangering The Welfare Of A Minor; Not Guilty Plea, Appoint DPA, Pre-Trial Conference 4/10/2023 @9:30AM
Hobbs, Destiny Nyoka; Drug Paraphernalia- Buy/Possess; Counts 1-3 Not Guilty Plea, Poss Controlled Sub, 1stDegree, 1st Offense (Methamphetamine); Endangering The Welfare A Minor; Preliminary Hearing 4/10/2023 @9:30AM
Metcalf, Don E; Traffic In Marijuana, 8 OZ to < 5 LBS, 1st Offense; Counts 1-6 Not Guilty Plea, TICS, 1st Degree, 1stOffense (>=2 GMS Methamphetamine); TICS, 1st Degree, 1st Offense (>=10 D.U. Drug Unspecified); 1st Degree Possession OF CS/Opiate, 1st Offense; Controlled Substance Prescription Not In Orig Container, 1st ( 2 counts); Appoint DPA, Preliminary Hearing 4/10/2023 @9:30AM
Steele, Dustin; Careless Driving; Driving On DUI suspended License- 1st Offense; Failure To Wear Seat Belts; Failure To Appear, Citation For Misdemeanor; Recall WOA, Appoint DPA, Schedule court trial 6/12/2023
Bowling, Justin; Failure To Produce Insurance Card; Counts 1-2 Dismissed w/o prejudice, License to Be In Possession, Failure To Wear Seat Belts; Dismissed w/o prejudice w/warning, Recall WOA
Adams, Charles B; Preliminary Hearing 4/17/2023 @9:30AM
Allen, Tyler Dwayne; Failure To Wear Seat Belts; Send FTA to dept
Anderson, Andrea P; Speeding 5MPH Over Limit; prepaid
Archer, Candice Leanne; Failure To Wear Seat Belts; Send FTA to dept
Barton, Claudia Shalane; Speeding 5MPH Over Limit; Continued to 4/17/2023 @9:30AM, send court notice
Becknell, Megan Nicole; Speeding 5MPH Over Limit; Amended to 5MPH Over (Limited Access);, Guilty Plea, $10 fine + court costs
Bowling, Ryan P; Obstructed Vision And/Or Windshield; Counts 1-2 Dismissed w/o prejudice, No Rear View Mirror; Driving On DUI Suspended License- 1st Offense; Amended to License Not In Possession, Guilty Plea, 20 days jail
Brewer, James; Speeding 5MPH Over Limit; prepaid
Burnette, Joshua Donald; Speeding 5MPH Over Limit; Amended to 5 Miles Over (Limited Access); Guilty Plea, $10 fine + court costs
Burns, Courtney Rebecca Lynn; Speeding 26MPH Over/Greater; Dismissed
Carpenter, Heather; TICS, 1st Degree, 1st Offense (>= 2 GMS Methamphetamine)
Carpenter, Sabrina L; License To Be In Possession; Dismissed w/o prejudice
Chambers, Latova; No/Expired Kentucky Registration Receipt; No/Expired Registration Plates; Operating Vehicle W/Expired Operators License; Failure To Produce Insurance Card; Issue WOA, $200 cash bond, did not appear
Combs, Linda Renee; Speeding 5MPH Over Limit; Send FTA to dept, did not appear
Combs, Sierra Sky; Speeding 5MPH Over Limit; Send FTA to dept, did not appear
Conlin, Anthony Brandon; Failure To Wear Seat Belts; prepaid
Cooper, Ryan Timothy; Criminal Trespass- 1st Degree; Not Guilty Plea, Terroristic Threatening, 3rd Degree; Criminal Mischief-1st Degree; Schedule preliminary hearing 4/10/2023 @9:3AM
Davidson, Scotty; No Operators/Moped License; Failure To Produce Insurance Card; Continued to 5/5/2023 @9:30AM
Davidson, Vickie; No/Expired Kentucky Registration Receipt; Counts 1-2 Dismissed w/o prejudice, No/Expired Registration Plates
Deaton, Darrell; Speeding 5MPH Over Limit; Continued to 6/12/2023 @9:30AM, send court notice
Denney, Brandon Wayne; Operating On Suspended/Revoked Operators License; Poss Controlled Sub, 1st Degree, 1stOffense (Methamphetamine); Preliminary hearing held, probable cause found on count #2, hand case over to grand jury for consideration and recognize def to appear in circuit court on 6/6/2023 @11AM to answer indictment, send count 1 w/felony
Denney, Brandon Wayne; TICS, 1st Offense (Carfentanil Or Fentanyl Derivatives); Preliminary hearing held, probable cause found on count 1, hand case over to grand jury for consideration and recognize def to appear in circuit court on 6/6/2023 @11AM to answer indictment
Dixon, Sierra K; No/Expired Kentucky Registration Receipt; Counts 1-2 Dismissed w/o prejudice
Dixon, Sierra Kellyn Renae; Failure To Wear Seat Belts; Counts 1-3 Not Guilty Plea, Failure To Produce Insurance Card; Failure Of Owner To Maintain Req Insurance/Security, 1st; Set Pre-Trial Conference 6/12/2023 @9:30AM
Dunn, Derek; Failure To Produce Insurance Card; Disregarding Traffic Control Device, Traffic Light; Careless Driving; Continued to 6/12/2023 @9:30AM, send court notice
Farra, Rodney; Poss Controlled Sub, 1st Degree, 1st Offense (Methamphetamine); Def waives preliminary hearing and stipulates to probable cause on count 1, hand case over to grand jury and recognize def to appear in circuit court on 5/2/2023 @11AM to answer indictment
Gabbard, Kelly Yvonne; Operating On Suspended/Revoked Operators License; Amended to License Not In Possession, Guilty Plea, 10 days jail (credit 10 days), No Operators/Moped License; Dismissed w/o prejudice, Failure To Appear, Citation For Misdemeanor; Guilty Plea, 10 days jail (credit 10 days), Failure To Appear, Citation For Misdemeanor; Dismissed w/o prejudice
Gabbard, Kelly Yvonne; No/Expired Registration Plates; Dismissed w/o prejudice, Failure Of Owner To Maintain Req Insurance/Security, 1st; Amended to Failure To Produce Insurance Card, Guilty Plea, 10 days jail (credit 10 days), Operating On Suspended/Revoked Operators License; Amended to License Not In Possession, Guilty Plea, 10 days jail (credit 10 days), Failure To Appear, Citation for Misdemeanor; Guilty Plea, 10 days jail (credit 10 days)
Gabbard, Rhonda Jo; Failure To Wear Seat Belts; Booster Seat Violations; Send FTA to dept
Grubb, Samantha Brooke; Booster Seat Violations; Send FTA to dept, did not appear
Hacker, James; Speeding 5MPH Over Limit; prepaid
Harrison, Dustin; Hindering Prosecution Or Apprehension- 2nd Degree; Guilty Plea, 180 days jail, 6/12/2023
Harrison, Margie; Hindering Prosecution Or Apprehension- 2nd Degree; Guilty Plea, 180 days jail, pay court costs, 6/12/2023
Harrison, Matthew; Failure Of Owner To Maintain Req Insurance/Security, 1st; Guilty Plea, $500 fine + court costs, No Operators/Moped License; Counts 2-3 Dismissed w/o prejudice, No/Expired Registration Plates
Henson, Daryl; Failure To Wear Seat Belts; prepaid
Hisle, Tyler Christopher; No/Expired Kentucky Registration Receipt; Counts 1-3 Dismissed w/o prejudice, No/Expired Registration Plates; Failure To Produce Insurance Card
Holt, Matthew Joseph; Review 6/26/2023 @9:30AM
King, Arthur Boyd; No/Expired Kentucky Registration Receipt; Counts 1-3 Dismissed w/o prejudice, No/Expired Registration Plates; Failure To Produce Insurance Card; proof of insurance filed
Lainhart, Pamela; License to Be In Possession; Counts 1-6 Failure To Produce Insurance Card; No/Expired Kentucky Registration Receipt; Obstructed Vision And/Or Windshield; Windows Not Safety Glass; No/Expired Registration Plates; Failure Of Owner To Maintain Req Insurance/Security, 1st; Failure To Appear, Citation For Misdemeanor; Appoint DPA, Pre-Trial Conference 5/1/2023 @9:30AM
Lainhart, Pamela; Poss Controlled Sub, 1st Degree, 1st Offense (Methamphetamine); Counts 1-2 Not Guilty Plea, Drug Paraphernalia- Buy/Possess; Appoint DPA, Preliminary Hearing 5/1/2023 @9:30AM
Lakes, Morgan S; Speeding 5MPH Over Limit; Send FTA to dept
Leynes, Christopher A; Speeding 5MPH Over Limit; Send FTA to dept
Loper, Nancy; Speeding 24MPH Over Limit; No/Expired Kentucky Registration Receipt; No/Expired Registration Plates; Operating On Suspended/Revoked Operators License; Failure To Produce Insurance Card; License to Be In Possession; Issue WOA, $500 cash bond, did not appear
Lunsford, Reva; Failure To Wear Seat Belts; Oper Mv U/Influ Of Cont Sub-1st; Controlled Substance Prescription Not In Orig Container, 1st; Poss Cont Sub, 2nd Degree- Drug Unspecified; Continued to 4/17/2023 @9:30AM
Lyons, Alisha Carol; Failure To Wear Seat Belts; prepaid
Madden, Nabrae Danielle; No/Expired Kentucky Registration Receipt; Counts 1-4 Dismissed w/o prejudice, No/Expired Registration Plates; One Headlight; Failure To Produce Insurance Card
Maggard, Brenda; Operating Vehicle W/Expired Operators License; Counts 1-5 Dismissed w/o prejudice, Failure Of Owner to Maintain Req Insurance/Security, 1st; License To Be In Possession; Failure To Produce Insurance Card; No/Expired Kentucky Registration Receipt; proof filed
Marotta, Anthony; Hindering Prosecution Or Apprehension- 2nd Degree; Guilty Plea, 12 days jail, conditional discharge 2 years, pay court costs
Marotta, Anthony J; Failure Of Owner To Maintain Req Insurance/Security, 1st; Counts 1-2 Not Guilty Plea, No/Expired Registration Plates; Pre-Trial Conference 6/12/2023
Marshall, Brandon Brown Keith; Speeding 5MPH Over Limit; Send FTA to dept, did not appear
McWhorter, Tracy Ann; Speeding 5MPH Over Limit; Send FTA to dept, did not appear
Mills, Joshua B; No Operators/Moped License; Not Guilty Plea, Pre-Trial Conference 6/12/2023 @9:30AM
Mullins, Justin Bradley; Public Intoxication Controlled Subs (Excludes Alc); Continued to 6/26/2023 @9:30AM
Napier, Bernice Wagers; Failure To Wear Seat Belts; prepaid
Napier, Jacob; Speeding 5MPH Over Limit; No/Expired Kentucky Registration Receipt; No/Expired Registration Plates; Send FTA to dept, did not appear
Neeley, Robert Way; Speeding 5MPH Over Limit; prepaid, did not appear
Nunn, Natasha Renee; Inadequate Silencer (Muffler); Failure To Produce Insurance Card; Continued to 5/15/2023 @9:30AM, send court notice
Owen, Kyle Nicholas; Speeding 5MPH Over Limit; Send FTA to dept
Parrett, Kelly; Receiving Stolen Property U/$10,000; Failure To Appear, Citation For Misdemeanor (2 counts), Continued to 6/12/2023 @9:30AM
Phillips, James Dale; Speeding 5MPH Over Limit; prepaid
Rader, Jerry; Operating On Suspended/Revoked Operators License; Failure To Wear Seat Belts; Failure To Appear, Citation For Misdemeanor; Appoint DPA, Court Trial 4/17/2023
Rader, Jerry W; Operating On Suspended/Revoked Operators License; Failure To Appear, Citation For Misdemeanor (3 counts); Appoint DPA, 4/12/2023
Rader, Jerry W; Operating On Suspended/Revoked Operators License; License to Be In Possession; Court Trial 4/17/2023
Rader, Jerry W; Operating On Suspended/Revoked Operators License; Not Guilty Plea, Set Pre-Trial Conference 4/17/2023 @9:30AM, Appoint DPA
Riley, Willie; Failure To Wear Seat Belts; send FTA to dept
Rowland, Donovan S; Speeding 5MPH Over Limit; prepaid, Operating Vehicle W/Expired Operators License; Dismissed w/o prejudice
Scott, Melissa Joy; No/Expired Registration Plates; Counts 1-5 Dismissed w/o prejudice, No/Expired Kentucky Registration Receipt; Failure Of Owner To Maintain Req Insurance/Security, 1st; Failure To Produce Insurance Card; Improper Display Of Registration Plates
Sester, Phillip Wayne; Failure To Wear Seat Belts; prepaid, No/Expired Registration Plates; Dismissed w/o prejudice, No/Expired Kentucky Registration Receipt; Dismissed w/o prejudice
Sharpe, John J; Failure To Wear Seat Belts; No/Expired Registration Plates; No/Expired Kentucky Registration Receipt; Improper Display Of Registration Plates; Failure Of Owner To Maintain Required Insurance/Security, 1st; Failure To Produce Insurance Card; Failure To Register Transfer Of Motor Vehicle; Failure To Notify Address Change To Dept Of Transp; Issue WOA $300 cash bond
Siler, William R; No/Expired Kentucky Registration Receipt; Counts 1-2 Not Guilty Plea, No/Expired Registration Plates; Failure To Produce Insurance Card; Dismissed w/o prejudice w/proof, Pre-trial Conference 5/15/2023 @9:30AM
Sizemore, Johnathan; Failure To Wear Seat Belts; Send FTA to dept
Sizemore, Kathy Parker; Failure to Wear Seat Belts; Booster Seat Violations; No/Expired Registration Plates; No/Expired Kentucky Registration Receipt; Continued to 6/12/2023 @9:30AM, send court notice
Smallwood, Sonnie M; Speeding 5MPH Over Limit; License to Be In Possession; Send FTA to dept
Sparks, Elmer Douglas; Assault 4th Degree Domestic Violence Minor Injury; Terroristic Threatening, 3rd Degree (4 counts); Failure To Appear, Citation For Misdemeanor (3 counts); Continued to 4/12/2023 @9:30AM
Spurlock, Charity; Poss Of Marijuana; Guilty Plea, $50 fine + court costs, 6/12/2023
Spurlock, Kayley Diane; No/Expired Registration Plates; Counts 1-2 Dismissed w/o prejudice, No/Expired Kentucky Registration Receipt
Taylor, Dakota J; Speeding 5MPh Over Limit; Send FTA to dept
Taylor, Johnny; No/Expired Kentucky Registration Receipt; counts 1-4 Dismissed w/o prejudice, No/Expired Registration Plates; Failure Of Owner To Maintain Req Insurance/Security, 1st; Failure To Produce Insurance Card; Failure To Wear Seat Belts; Dismissed w/o prejudice w/warning
Taylor, Johnny Michael; No/Expired Kentucky Registration Receipt; counts 1-3 Dismissed w/o prejudice, No/Expired Registration Plates; Failure Of Owner To Maintain Req Insurance/Security, 1st
Terry, Neil Dewayne; Speeding 5MPH Over Limit; prepaid, No/Expired Kentucky Registration Receipt; Dismissed w/o prejudice w/warning, No/Expired Registration Plates; Dismissed w/o prejudice w/warning
Trent, Whitney Lynn; Speeding 5MPH Over Limit; prepaid
Truett, Michael S; Failure To Wear Seat Belts; Dismissed w/o prejudice, Operating On Suspended/Revoked Operators License; Amended License Not In Possession, Guilty Plea, 20 days jail
Turner, Voyd Anthony; Public Intoxication Controlled Subs (Excludes Alc); Guilty Plea, 18 days jail (credit 18 days), Poss Cont Sub, 3rd Degree- Drug Unspecified; Guilty Plea, 365 days jail (credit 18 days), conditional discharge 2 years, Controlled Substance Prescription Not In Orig Container, 1st; Guilty Plea, 18 days jail (credit 18 days), Set review 4/17/2023 @9:30AM
Tutt, Alexander Lee; Failure To Wear Seat Belts; prepaid, Improper/No Windshield; Dismissed w/o prejudice w/warning
Wagers, Carlos; Failure To Appear, Citation For Misdemeanor (2 counts); Continued to 5/15/2023 @9:30AM, send court notice
Wagers, Noah Jun; Failure To Wear Seat Belts; prepaid
Worley, Teresa Ann; Failure To Wear Seat Belts; prepaid, Booster Seat Violations; prepaid
