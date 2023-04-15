JC Sun Court Report

District Court News of 04/03/2023 with Hon. Allen

Carpenter, Jason Lee; Endangering the Welfare Of A Minor; Counts 1-3 Not Guilty Plea, Drug Paraphernalia- Buy/Possess; TICS, 1st Degree, 1st Offense (>=2 GMS Methamphetamine); Preliminary Hearing 4/10/2023 @9:30AM

